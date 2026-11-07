MotoGP Qatar GP

Toto Wolff defends MotoGP over Qatar: ‘The riders know nothing about what’s going on’

The Mercedes Formula 1 team principal says he respects those who do not wish to travel to Qatar, but defends the MotoGP organisers’ decision

Rubén Carballo Rosa Richard Asher

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 11:20 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff has defended MotoGP ’s decision to go ahead with this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, despite the difficult situation in the Middle East caused by the armed conflict pitting the United States and Israel against Iran.

F1, which like MotoGP is owned by Liberty Media, is keeping a close eye on the Qatar event, which is proceeding despite strong opposition from riders in the premier class.

The riders sent several letters to the organisers, MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MGPSEG), and held a number of meetings to express their opposition to travelling to Qatar and, ultimately, to try to prevent the race from going ahead.

Read Also:

The dispute has created unprecedented tension, with the riders demanding guarantees in the event of a possible evacuation should the situation become dangerous, and MGPSEG insisting that the Losail round was safe after deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta travelled to the venue in person last week.

Neither Yamaha nor its satellite Pramac team are taking part, as the Iwata-based manufacturer prohibits its riders from travelling to areas affected by armed conflict.

Read Also:

While MotoGP won't have to worry about the Gulf region again until March, when the 2027 Qatar Grand Prix is due to take place, F1 still has to deal with it this year. Its races at Losail and Abu Dhabi are scheduled to round off the 2026 season in the last week of November and the first week of December.

The stance taken by Liberty Media and the FIA is similar to that of MotoGP, as they have sought to reassure everyone that the two races will go ahead. The series is understood to be taking a final decision on Tuesday about whether or not the Middle Eastern races can go ahead, with Imola preparing to replace Abu Dhabi as a backup option.

On Friday, at the FIA team principals’ press conference at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Wolff defended the decision by MotoGP and dismissed criticism by the riders, although he says he understands those who do not wish to travel to the region.

“Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] and Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president] have made it quite clear that Formula 1 is governed by international guidelines, whether these relate to travel restrictions, airlines not operating, any alerts in the region or the sort of information provided by local governments,” Wolff began.

“So it’s not just a question of taking the promoters into account, but also what local governments are doing, and in my view that’s what we need to base our decisions on, and I fully agree with that.

“I think that when drivers speak out – who, from a geopolitical point of view, know nothing about what’s going on, but who have an audience that listens to them – that generates media value. But if I’d been in the same situation, I would have done the same as the MotoGP management. If you want to race, go. if you don’t want to, don’t go – it’s as simple as that – and everyone can make their own decision on the matter, and I respect that.”

In fact, contrary to what Wolff suggests, MotoGP did not encourage riders to make their own decisions about travelling to Qatar this weekend, or make any statement to the effect that participation could be an individual choice.

Read Also:

"Of course, we need to keep a close eye on what happens over the coming days and weeks, and Domenicali is keeping track of everything to monitor the situation. If things were to become more dangerous and we were to receive such information, he would be the first, alongside Ben Sulayem, to protect those who were planning to travel, and that is why I am following the guidance I am being given,” said the Austrian.

“Internally, it hasn’t been raised [the idea of not going to Qatar and Abu Dhabi]; it hasn’t been a topic of conversation, but if anyone feels uncomfortable travelling, that’s something I would always respect, and perhaps it would be an opportunity to give someone else a chance.

"It wouldn’t change anything in our relationship; I’ve always respected that some people might not want to attend certain grand prix events, and that’s how I see it at the moment.”

Fred Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur took a similar stance to Wolff: “As Toto has said, I think our organisation is quite solid; I have full confidence in the FIA, in FOM and in Stefano, so we’ll see what we do.

"As for the question of whether we have any internal doubts, quite honestly, we’re in the middle of the season, with nine races in eleven weeks; everyone is focused on the current triple-header, and perhaps the issue will come up a little later on.

"But that’s not the case today and, in any event, we will respect the decision of any team members. If anyone has any doubts and doesn’t want to go, we will respect their decision, but for now we have enormous confidence in our system and our organisation.”

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Pecco Bagnaia 'feels like a factory rider again' as he finds form in Qatar

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rubén Carballo Rosa





Ducati: “Marc Marquez has asked for guarantees to go to Qatar, while others stay silent”



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Ducati: “Marc Marquez has asked for guarantees to go to Qatar, while others stay silent”





Francesco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders not consulted over Australian GP cancellation



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Francesco Bagnaia: MotoGP riders not consulted over Australian GP cancellation





Why MotoGP didn’t move Australian GP to Saturday despite bad weather forecast



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Why MotoGP didn’t move Australian GP to Saturday despite bad weather forecast

Latest news





Toto Wolff defends MotoGP over Qatar: ‘The riders know nothing about what’s going on’



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



6 min



Toto Wolff defends MotoGP over Qatar: ‘The riders know nothing about what’s going on’





Ferrari slow on straights, struggling in corners: ‘One of the worst feelings’ for Charles Leclerc



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



Ferrari slow on straights, struggling in corners: ‘One of the worst feelings’ for Charles Leclerc





Brodie Kostecki wins Sandown to advance to Supercars finale



Supercars



SUPC Supercars



Sandown 500



1 h



Brodie Kostecki wins Sandown to advance to Supercars finale





Racing Bulls promises "right decision" as Liam Lawson's F1 future remains in doubt



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



2 h



Racing Bulls promises "right decision" as Liam Lawson's F1 future remains in doubt

Feature

Discover prime content





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe