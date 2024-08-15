All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP

Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

After four seasons in Moto2, Ogura finally gets his big break in MotoGP

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Trackhouse has signed Japanese youngster Ai Ogura to partner Raul Fernandez at its MotoGP team next year.

As revealed by Motorsport.com, Ogura will step up to MotoGP in 2025 as part of a two-year deal and replace Trackhouse incumbent Miguel Oliveira.

The 23-year-old is currently second in the Moto2 standings this year, 22 points behind overall leader and team-mate Sergio Garcia, with 10 of the 20 rounds still to run.

He has managed to beat Moto2 rival Joe Roberts to the spot, with Trackhouse understood to have held talks with the American rider about a move to MotoGP.

"I can see that the team is really competitive and the bike is very strong and as a rider my job is doing what I can with everything I have," Ogura said.

"It’s always the same mentality but I’m very happy to be part of Trackhouse and make this step up to MotoGP with them - I’m just looking forward to start 2025.

"Now I have to think about the Moto2 World Championship. I’ll try to finish this year the best way I can and arrive well prepared in 2025."

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The decision by the Aprilia satellite squad to hire Ogura is surprising considering the latter’s long association with Honda, which also gave him the opportunity to race in Moto2.

"We are excited to have finalized the opportunity to start a new project with Ai, one of the most talented riders in Moto2," team principal Davide Brivio added. "We appreciate his riding style, his resilience during races and we feel Ai has the potential to become a great MotoGP rider.

"While we will work to develop Trackhouse Team as a MotoGP project, we will simultaneously work to give Ai the tools to express his talent and grow as much as possible.

"I think that with Raul, as the young but experienced rider and Ai, as the new growing talent, Trackhouse has secured a strong rider line-up for the future."

Pending further developments, Ogura will be the only rider to represent Japan in the premier class next year, as Honda now plans to replace LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami with Thai racer Somkiat Chantra.

Chantra is also racing in Moto2 this year and currently sits 11th in the standings, 10 points behind Garcia, who now looks set to miss out on a MotoGP move altogether despite being on the list of contenders at Trackhouse.

The signing of Ogura puts another piece into the puzzle and means the 2025 grid is now close to being complete. Ahead of this weekend’s 11th round in Austria, only five announcements are yet to be made - although all seats are unofficially decided.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will not leave his protege Franco Morbidelli in the lurch and will sign him to his VR46 team, where he will form a pairing with new factory Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Read Also:

Fermín Aldeguer, another rider moving up from the intermediate class, will replace Marc Marquez at Gresini after the six-time champion joins the works Ducati squad.

An announcement regarding Chantra joining LCR could be made at any moment.

Oliveira and KTM outcast Jack Miller, meanwhile, will form an all-new line-up at Pramac as it switches from Ducati to Yamaha machinery next year.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marquez leads the list of riders with most crashes in MotoGP this year
Next article Quartararo now wants experienced Pramac MotoGP line-up after advocating youngsters

Top Comments

Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda

Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda

MotoGP
Austrian GP
Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda
The domino effect leaving Moto2's new star without a MotoGP seat

The domino effect leaving Moto2's new star without a MotoGP seat

MotoGP
The domino effect leaving Moto2's new star without a MotoGP seat
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
Trackhouse Racing Team
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura set for MotoGP debut with Trackhouse in 2025

Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura set for MotoGP debut with Trackhouse in 2025

MotoGP
Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura set for MotoGP debut with Trackhouse in 2025
Trackhouse retains Fernandez for 2025-26 MotoGP seasons with new deal

Trackhouse retains Fernandez for 2025-26 MotoGP seasons with new deal

MotoGP
Trackhouse retains Fernandez for 2025-26 MotoGP seasons with new deal
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Latest news

Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry

Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry

NAS NASCAR Cup
Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty
Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades

Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades
Conor Daly is fired up about his chance with "underdog" Juncos Hollinger

Conor Daly is fired up about his chance with "underdog" Juncos Hollinger

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Conor Daly is fired up about his chance with "underdog" Juncos Hollinger

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia