Trackhouse boss suggests crucial change to MotoGP weekend format

Trackhouse boss Davide Brivio has suggested a change to the way MotoGP weekends are structured, arguing the current format places too much emphasis on Fridays.

Since 2023, each MotoGP round has featured a sprint race on Saturday ahead of the grand prix itself on Sunday. The concept is also used in Formula 1, but there are notable differences in how the two championships have implemented it.

While MotoGP runs a sprint at every round, F1 has limited the format to a select number of events. More significantly, F1 holds separate qualifying sessions for sprint and grand prix races, whereas MotoGP uses a single qualifying to set the grid for both the sprint and the main race.

Further, Friday has taken on increased importance under MotoGP’s current structure. Ten of the 12 places in Q2 are decided in Friday practice, leaving the remaining riders to contest Q1 on Saturday morning for the final two spots.

With overtaking becoming more and more difficult due to the increased influence of aerodynamics, track position is more critical than ever in MotoGP.

Brivio, who previously worked in F1 before returning to motorcycle racing, said separate qualifying for the sprint and the grand prix could make weekends more exciting and reduce the risk of a single poor session compromising a rider’s entire weekend.

“It’s my personal opinion, but I don’t like Friday afternoons, when you have to be in the top 10 already, and it affects the whole weekend,” the Italian told Motorsport.com.

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“Friday should be the sprint qualifying, and then there should be a real qualifying session for Saturday’s race, so that you have two different grids and you don’t compromise the weekend if something goes wrong on Friday afternoon. In my opinion, it would also be more spectacular, it would create more interest, and there would be more results to follow over the weekend.

“This is to say that the sporting side works. We have great riders and very committed manufacturers with a lot of technical competition, and as always, everything can be compared. However, I believe that Liberty’s priority is more on the promotional and media side now.”

Following Liberty Media’s takeover of MotoGP in the middle of 2025, there has been considerable speculation about what the American media company will do to expand the championship’s reach and strengthen fan engagement.

The prevailing view in the paddock is that Liberty simply cannot replicate the model that proved so successful in F1. Instead, it has been suggested that Liberty must come up with bespoke marketing solutions tailored for MotoGP, which has its own weaknesses and strengths.

Liberty has also not taken over full operational control of MotoGP, with the Ezpeleta family continuing to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the championship.

Brivio believes there is potential for growth in several key markets, including the United States, while stressing that more can be done to increase the profile of riders, who remain central to the show.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

“What everyone expects, and what I believe Liberty Media’s main objective is, to intervene in communication and marketing, to increase the audience and the fan base both in terms of numbers and geographic coverage,” said Brivio.

“To expand into certain continents where we are not present. There is a lot of talk about the United States, but the world is big, and the more we expand, the better.

“I think they have done very well in F1, and I think we have ideas and strategies on how to bring this model to MotoGP as well. F1 and MotoGP are not something you can just copy and paste, there are differences but the experience in F1 will be useful. Some things done in F1 will inspire activities here, that’s what we expect.

“From a sporting point of view, what we do on the track, I think it’s already working very well. The races are spectacular, so we’re always promoting and marketing them. Maybe we should have a little more charismatic riders who stand out. We need to work on that a little bit.”