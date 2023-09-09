MotoGP pays tribute as IRTA chief Mike Trimby passes away

Trimby was an immensely important figure in the MotoGP paddock, owing to his work in making the championship what it is today.

A former racer, Trimby – helped in no small part by his wife Irene - headed a union for grand prix riders in 1982 to help bring about better pay for competitors and improve safety.

In 1986, Trimby founded and headed IRTA, which remains the official body for race teams in the paddock to ensure they are involved in the decision-making process in MotoGP and are fairly treated.

A stalwart of the paddock, Trimby was in Misano on Friday at the San Marino Grand Prix carrying on as normal.

A statement from MotoGP read: "Mike Trimby has sadly passed away. Founder and CEO of IRTA, and an icon of MotoGP, Trimby will forever be remembered.

"Dorna Sports, and the entire MotoGP family, send their deepest condolences to Mike's wife Irene, his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones at this most difficult time.

"Mike was one of the most important figures in the history of motorcycle grand prix racing.

"His life, achievements and memory will be celebrated during the remainder of the San Marino Grand Prix as the paddock joins together to honour him."

Trimby was a former racer, pictured here in action at Silverstone in 1976 Photo by: Motorsport Images

Since news of Trimby's passing, tributes have flooded in on social media for the Briton.

The Tech3 team, whose owner Herve Poncharal acts as president of IRTA, wrote: "Herve Poncharal and the Tech3 Racing team are saddened to hear about the passing of Mike Trimby, founder and CEO of the IRTA.

"We are sending our deepest condolences to Irene, Mike's wife, his family, friends, colleagues. We will race for him this weekend. Rest in peace."

Yamaha added: "Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Racing, and the entire Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team are saddened to hear about the passing of Mike Trimby, founder and CEO of IRTA.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Irene, his family, and his loved ones."

MotoGP is set to stage a minute of silence with the entire paddock for Trimby on Saturday at the San Marino GP.