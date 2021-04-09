MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021 Next / The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons
MotoGP / Breaking news

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

By:

The United Nations has released a damning report on human rights violations on the Indonesian island of Lombok related to construction of the Mandalika resort set to host MotoGP.

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

MotoGP announced on Friday morning that the world championship is set to stage the return of the Indonesian Grand Prix in 2022 at the Mandalika Street Circuit.

The track is part of a $3 billion tourism project on the island of Lombok, which includes hotels and a golf course.

MotoGP is eyeing hosting a test at the track later this year, while World Superbikes is set to race there in November.

However, on March 31 in a joint statement led by the UN’s Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter, it highlighted the destruction of houses, fields, water sources and cultural and religious sites, as well as population expulsions.

The report says local residents were threatened and evicted by force without compensation, this information coming from “credible sources”.

The project has received $1 billion in private investment, which is managed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The report criticised a lack of due diligence from the AIIB and slams it for being “complicit” in the human rights abuses by its failure to prevent them.

Read Also:

Mandalika visits

Mandalika visits

Photo by: Dorna

“In light of the dark history of human rights violations and land grabs in the region, the AIIB and businesses cannot look the other way and carry on business as usual”, the experts who wrote the report said.

“Their failure to prevent and address risks of human rights abuses is tantamount to being complicit in such abuses.”

De Schutter also said: “The Mandalika project puts Indonesia’s laudable commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals and its underlying human rights obligations to the test.

“Large-scale tourism development that tramples on human rights is fundamentally incompatible with the concept of sustainable development.

“The time has passed for racing circuits and massive transnational tourism infrastructure projects that benefit a handful of economic actors rather than the population as a whole.

“Post-COVID economies should focus on empowering local communities, enhancing their livelihoods and participation in decision-making.

“We urge the Indonesian Government to ensure that the ITDC respects human rights and the rule of law, as well as the AIIB and private businesses not to finance or engage in projects and activities that contribute to human rights violations and abuses.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021

Previous article

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021

Next article

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars opens 2022 entry tender

14h
2
Supercars

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled

3
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

4
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

5
Formula 1

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

Latest news
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime
MotoGP

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

4m
UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP
MotoGP

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

1h
MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021
MotoGP

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021

2h
Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe
MotoGP

Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe

15h
No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash
MotoGP

No change to Spielberg Turn 2 after horror MotoGP crash

Apr 8, 2021
Latest videos
Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
1h

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

More from
Lewis Duncan
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021

Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
4m
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021

Trending Today

Supercars opens 2022 entry tender
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars opens 2022 entry tender

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Meet Ginger Horner ... Spice Girl gets engaged to Red Bull boss

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost

Albert Park F1 layout changes explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park F1 layout changes explained

Latest news

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP eyes test on new Indonesia street track in 2021

Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi unsure if MotoGP form will rebound in Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.