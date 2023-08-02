Subscribe
Uniting riders across the world

How a revolutionary app called TONIT has partnered with MotoGP's Álex Márquez to grow an online community for motorcycle riders

TONIT riders community

Accelerating to a speed of 100mph is often known as “doing a ton!” And that piece of slang, which originated in England in the 1960s, has inspired a community of bikers around a new app, TONIT, that embraces a spirit of exhilaration, innovation and a passion for two-wheels.

Launched five years ago, TONIT has grown to be the #1 motorcycle app for riders around the world. At the heart of its technology is a community of riders who embrace motorcycle culture, and through their interactions on and off the road, allows them to share their experiences and showcase their favorite gear, new routes and to keep up-to-date with news from the two-wheel industry. Riders can post events, rides or meet-ups, which helps facilitate new connections and afterwards users can share their experiences and memories on TONIT.

Álex Márquez

Álex Márquez

Photo by: TONIT

With over 300,000 registered users, the TONIT app was originally released in Canada and the United States, but is now translated in nine different languages and in new markets across the world, including nine countries in Europe and a total of 68 countries internationally. As part of this expansion, TONIT have recently announced a global partnership with MotoGP rider Álex Márquez.

As an ambassador for the brand, the Spanish rider races with the TONIT logo on his helmet and is an active member of the online community, helping bring together two-wheel enthusiasts by posting his favorite moments and sharing tips for safer journeys.

The collaboration with TONIT is a natural fit between one of the sport’s most talented riders and the revolutionary app that has been created to unite bikers from around the world.

TONIT app

TONIT app

Photo by: TONIT

“We are extremely happy to have Álex in the TONIT family” said TONIT CEO Jason Lotoski. “When it comes to bikes, there’s nothing bigger than MotoGP and this partnership gives us the awareness and recognition we want for our app. More than that, we share Álex’s view and mindset: he’s a focused, passionate rider but also an overall very friendly guy, which is what we strive for and love the motorbike community.”

Following in the footsteps of his successful elder bother Marc, Álex Márquez stepped up to the MotoGP top class in 2020, joining his sibling at the official Repsol Honda team. He did so after winning the Moto2 title the previous year.

Hailing from Cervera near Barcelona, the Spaniard had already proved his talent on two-wheels after previously winning the Moto3 world championship back in 2014. When he scored both of his titles, it mirrored the achievements of Marc in MotoGP. Their joint success means they have been the only pair of brothers to win world motorcycle titles in the same year.

After two seasons racing for Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR Honda team, Álex has switched bikes for this year, racing a Ducati Desmosedici GP23 for the Gresini outfit. The 27-year-old made a great start to 2023, taking his first pole position at the second round in Argentina and scoring a podium finish there with third place.

Álex Márquez, TONIT ambassador

Álex Márquez, TONIT ambassador

Photo by: TONIT

“TONIT is revolutionising the motorcycle community,” said Álex. “I’m excited to be a proud partner with TONIT and believe in the potential of this app to make a real difference in the motorcycle industry. TONIT offers a unique platform for riders to connect, share their experiences and engage in a community that celebrates the love of riding. I look forward to seeing its continued growth and success.”

Having Álex as a TONIT ambassador and partner will bring a new level of engagement to the app for fans across the world. As a growing hub for a global community of riders, TONIT is the new home to connect those passionate about motorcycles and to share rides and experiences as well as being a place to engage with entertainment, news, events, a marketplace, business and more besides. Connect, Ride and Share with TONIT and follow the team for the very latest happenings in the rider community at tonit.com.

