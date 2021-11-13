Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Valencia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch Next / Espargaro escapes serious injury after violent MotoGP FP3 crash
MotoGP / Valencia GP Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro tops FP3 as Rossi makes Q2

By:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro made a major form turnaround at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix to top a tight FP3 as Valentino Rossi secured a Q2 place for his final qualifying.

Valencia MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro tops FP3 as Rossi makes Q2

Despite the cool track conditions greeting the riders for the start of FP3, lap time gains were on offer in the first half of the 45-minute session.

Honda’s Pol Espargaro set the early pace on the individual timesheet with a 1m31.908s, before brother Aleix on the Aprilia took over with a 1m31.544s that put him ninth overall.

Having endured a bafflingly off-the-pace day on Friday, Espargaro continued to make progress in FP3 when he moved to sixth on the combined times with a 1m31.405s.

He would improve that again with just over 21 minutes remaining when he found a 1m30.952s to go third overall, while LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami shadowed him by 0.001 seconds in fourth.

With 15 minutes remaining KTM’s Brad Binder became the third rider inside the top 10 to make a combined timesheet improvement in eighth, before Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli leaped up to fifth with a 1m30.993s – as just 0.068s covered the top six at this stage.

Jack Miller’s Friday best was finally surmounted by 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki, who guided his GSX-RR to a 1m30.905s.

This lap was likely to be scrubbed as he passed through a yellow flag zone at Turn 13 after Pol Espargaro suffered a big highside accident, which he needed to be stretchered away from – though was conscious.

He was taken to the medical centre for checks and has since been transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

But Mir followed up this lap with a 1m30.876s when the yellow flag was withdrawn to remain fastest, though only briefly as Miller blitzed him with a 1m30.547s seconds later.

Miller’s lap would continue to stand as the order shuffled dramatically, until Aleix Espargaro found a 1m30.529s to beat the Ducati rider by 0.018s – doing so having just watched the awful accident for his younger brother Pol.

Yamaha’s Morbidelli completed the top three ahead of Bagnaia and the Pramac Ducati of Jorge Martin, with Mir the only Suzuki currently in Q2 after ending FP3 sixth while teammate Alex Rins missed out by 0.041s in 11th.

Rins was denied a direct place in Q2 by Petronas SRT’s Rossi, who used a tow from protege Bagnaia to produce a 1m30.825s to go 10th and just 0.296s off top spot.

He was also just 0.034s behind reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha, with Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Nakagami eighth and seventh.

So tight were the margins in FP3 that just 0.860s covered the entire 21-rider field down to Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini in last.

He will go through Q1 later this afternoon alongside the likes of Rins, KTM duo Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, SRT’s Andrea Dovizioso and the sister Aprilia of Maverick Vinales.

FP3 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.529
2 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.547 0.018
3 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'30.614 0.085
4 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.652 0.123
5 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'30.714 0.185
6 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.762 0.233
7 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'30.777 0.248
8 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.786 0.257
9 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'30.791 0.262
10 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'30.825 0.296
11 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.866 0.337
12 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'30.893 0.364
13 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'31.112 0.583
14 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.135 0.606
15 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.152 0.623
16 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'31.217 0.688
17 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'31.239 0.710
18 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'31.377 0.848
19 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.388 0.859
20 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.389 0.860
21 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.495 0.966
View full results
shares
comments
Valencia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
Previous article

Valencia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch
Next article

Espargaro escapes serious injury after violent MotoGP FP3 crash

Espargaro escapes serious injury after violent MotoGP FP3 crash
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022 Valencia GP
MotoGP

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying Valencia GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Latest news

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.