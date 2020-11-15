MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?

What time does the Valencia MotoGP start today?

The Valencia GP will get underway at 2pm local time, following the same schedule as last weekend's European GP.

The race distance is set at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, 15th November, 2020

Start time : 2:00 p m CET / 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the European MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

USA: NBC (delayed broadcast at 2:30pm ET)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for Valencia MotoGP

Expect sunny conditions in Valencia on Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 24C at the start of the race.

Starting grid:

