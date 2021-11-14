Valencia MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac's Jorge Martin will lead an all-Ducati front row, with factory riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller lining up alongside him in second and third place respectively.

Valentino Rossi will start his last-ever premier class race from 10th on the grid, two places behind newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha.

What time does the Valencia MotoGP start today?

The Valencia GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+1 GMT) in Spain. The race distance has been fixed at 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, November 14, 2021

Start time : 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 23:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 19:40 17:40 14:10 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Valencia Grand Prix

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Valencia Grand Prix - Starting grid: