MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas

shares
comments
Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas
By:

Takaaki Nakagami topped the first MotoGP practice for the Valencia Grand Prix on his LCR Honda, while championship leader Joan Mir was eighth fastest. 

Following his European GP win last weekend, Mir comes into this weekend’s second race at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit facing his first match point in the championship with a 37-point lead.

Franco Morbidelli set the early pace on his Petronas SRT Yamaha with a 1m32.195s, though the surplus in grip compared to last weekend meant times would quite rapidly tumble.

Morbidelli and Pol Espargaro on the KTM traded top spot for the first 10 minutes, with the former dipping underneath the race lap record with a 1m30.944s.

This stood as the benchmark for the next 10 minutes of the session before Nakagami on the 2019 Honda moved ahead with a 1m30.829s.

With no threat of rain for the rest of the day, there was no rush for time attacks in the latter stages, leaving Nakagami’s time intact through to the chequered flag.

Morbidelli trailed the LCR rider by 0.115 seconds, with Maverick Vinales completing the top three on a more encouraging start to this weekend than the disastrous European GP.

Espargaro held fourth on his KTM ahead of his Aprilia-mounted brother Aleix Espargaro, while Johann Zarco was sixth and top Ducati runner on his Avintia GP19.

He headed the factory GP20 of Andrea Dovizioso, who announced earlier this week he will be taking a sabbatical in 2021.

Dovizioso was 0.026s clear of Mir on the Suzuki, with Tech3 KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and the Honda of Stefan Bradl round out the top 10.

Bradl will remain on the factory RC213V for the final two rounds, after HRC confirmed earlier this week reigning world champion Marc Marquez would not return to action in 2020.

European GP runner-up Alex Rins was a low-key 11th on his Suzuki ahead of Pramac’s Jack Miller and Valentino Rossi on the Yamaha, who was cleared to ride yesterday following another scare with COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

With his championship hopes all but gone, with the SRT rider trailing Mir by 37 points along with Rins, Fabio Quartararo’s FP1 appeared to be another frustrating affair down in 16th.

There looked to be more struggles for the Ducatis of Danilo Petrucci and Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac) down in 18th and 19th, while Lorenzo Savadori was 1.943s off the pace in last as he begind his second MotoGP race weekend with Aprilia.

Tech3’s Iker Lecuona was absent from FP1, but is expected to ride from Saturday having cleared a COVID-19 test after positive case for his brother forced him out of the European GP.

Valencia MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'30.829
2 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'30.944 0.115
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'30.968 0.139
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'31.052 0.223
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.170 0.341
6 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.297 0.468
7 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'31.410 0.581
8 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.436 0.607
9 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.486 0.657
10 6 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'31.514 0.685
11 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.528 0.699
12 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.541 0.712
13 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'31.545 0.716
14 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'31.572 0.743
15 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.598 0.769
16 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.617 0.788
17 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.678 0.849
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'31.805 0.976
19 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.828 0.999
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'32.198 1.369
21 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'32.772 1.943
View full results

Related video

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win

Previous article

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win

Next article

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Sub-event FP1
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami
Teams Team LCR
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

IRL: Indy 500 Infiniti Notes and Quotes, May 17
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Indy 500 Infiniti Notes and Quotes, May 17

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

Renault expands on value of Alonso test programme in 2018 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault expands on value of Alonso test programme in 2018 car

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK

Latest news

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win

Crutchlow "very far in discussions" with Yamaha over test role
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow "very far in discussions" with Yamaha over test role

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021

47min
2
MotoGP

Iannone appeal rejected, doping ban increased to four years

3
IndyCar

IRL: Indy 500 Infiniti Notes and Quotes, May 17

4
IndyCar

Grosjean can "put fear aside" for Indy 500 bid

22h
5
Formula 1

What Ricciardo's boots tell you about F1's intensity

Latest news

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021
MGP

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win
MGP

Espargaro not "super nervous" to get first MotoGP win

Crutchlow "very far in discussions" with Yamaha over test role
MGP

Crutchlow "very far in discussions" with Yamaha over test role

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests
MGP

Rossi cleared to race in Valencia GP after negative COVID tests

Latest videos

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 17, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.