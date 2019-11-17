Valencia MotoGP - the race as it happened
shares
comments
Nov 17, 2019, 12:57 PM
Follow all the action from MotoGP's 2019 season finale, the Valencia Grand Prix at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with our minute-by-minute coverage.
Next article
Previous article
Marquez won't change approach if brother gets HRC seat
Next article
Valencia MotoGP: Marquez wins to seal teams' title for Honda
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Valencia GP
|Sub-event
|Race
Valencia MotoGP - the race as it happened
shares
comments
Race hub
15 Nov - 17 Nov
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:35
14:35
|
|WU
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
03:20
09:20
|
|Race
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
08:00
14:00
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by