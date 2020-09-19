MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Warm Up in
10 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”

shares
comments
Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi says his protege Francesco Bagnaia is riding the Ducati in "the perfect way” at the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano.

Bagnaia scored his debut podium on his return from injury in last weekend’s San Marino GP at Misano, beating Yamaha rider Rossi in the process on his way to second.

The Pramac rider has continued his strong form in the second Misano weekend, setting a lap record to top FP3 and was on course for pole in qualifying with a record 1m30.973s before he had the lap cancelled for exceeding track limits. Bagnaia was dropped to the middle of the second row in fifth as a result.

Rossi – who was seventh in qualifying – followed Bagnaia briefly during the Q2 session and noted that the 2018 Moto2 champion’s style is able to “fix” some of the 2020 Ducati’s issues.

“Pecco is riding very good, because he’s able with his style to use the Ducati in the perfect way,” said Rossi. “He is able to fix some problems the Ducati has. But [he is also] using the maximum of some advantages Ducati has, like the engine and acceleration.

“Ducati is a high-performance bike, but [it] is not easy to ride. So, following Pecco, he rode very, very well, but unfortunately he touched the green [run-off area]. If not, he makes the pole position. And I think tomorrow he will be very strong in the race because he had a very good pace.”

Read Also:

Commenting on his own qualifying, Bagnaia admitted his mistake at the last corner was a result of him being “too hungry”.

“For the qualifying, I make a very, very good lap time,” the Pramac rider said. “In sector three I was very strong and very fast. But, I was too hungry in the last corner and I opened the gas too much and I went wide. In any case the lap time was incredible.

“It’s always nice to have a record in a circuit, but in any case we have demonstrated we are very strong and it’s more important the pace than the lap time. We have demonstrated we can do this lap time, but also the pace. So, for sure, it was better to start on the front row. But in any case, the pace is so good so maybe the race will not be a problem.”

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race

Previous article

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

Dovizioso: ‘Unemployed’ message on leathers is a bet I lost
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: ‘Unemployed’ message on leathers is a bet I lost

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

New FIA Formula 3 car unveiled
F3 F3 / Breaking news

New FIA Formula 3 car unveiled

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No early driver swap while rivals face "disruption"

Latest news

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying

Pol Espargaro “needed to crash” in practice to understand limit
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro “needed to crash” in practice to understand limit

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying

1h
2
Supercars

Full Supercars Tailem Bend schedule

3
MotoGP

Dovizioso: ‘Unemployed’ message on leathers is a bet I lost

2h
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year

5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia smashes lap record in third practice

Latest news

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”
MGP

Rossi says Bagnaia riding Ducati MotoGP bike “in perfect way”

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race
MGP

Vinales says wrong tyre advice “wasted” his San Marino GP race

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying
MGP

Marquez: Honda MotoGP bike “out of control” in qualifying

Pol Espargaro “needed to crash” in practice to understand limit
MGP

Pol Espargaro “needed to crash” in practice to understand limit

Dovizioso: ‘Unemployed’ message on leathers is a bet I lost
MGP

Dovizioso: ‘Unemployed’ message on leathers is a bet I lost

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.