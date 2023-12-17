Subscribe
Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi says Valentino Rossi is "not a team owner who pretends" in MotoGP and "is the first guy who comes to help" when things go wrong.

Bezzecchi enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in the premier class with the VR46 Ducati squad, scoring three grand prix victories on his way to third in the championship.

The Italian has elected to remain with VR46, albeit on a year-old bike for 2024, despite being offered a factory deal to join Pramac.

Bezzecchi says part of his decision was down to the human group he would be leaving behind.

While nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi doesn't have a hands-on approach to the day-to-day running of the VR46 team, he remains involved with all of his Academy members away from the track in helping them continue to develop.

When asked by Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview how it is dealing with the pressure of being associated with Rossi's team, Bezzecchi says "it's more of a privilege" than anything because of the support he gets from the MotoGP legend.

"Well, it's like this. The pressure is there but it's normal in every sport," he began.

"When you arrive in a high level you have to perform and deal with pressure and you know that the pressure is going to come sooner or later.

"So, it's normal. But you know, I am lucky because I ride with the team from Vale from Moto2 already.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

"I think it's more a privilege than a pressure because in the end, Vale worked with me for many years and he helped me every time.

"He's not a team owner who pretends. He wants you to go fast, but if you are struggling he is the first guy who comes to help, together with the squad of course.

"But you know, it's still a satellite team. This makes the difference in MotoGP. When you are in a factory team, it's a different way to work, it's a different way to approach races, testing, everything.

"It's normal. It's part of the job. You represent a brand after and now I represent just a team… I say 'just a team', it's also [a brand]."

Bezzecchi will be joined by Fabio Di Giannantonio next season, marking the first non-VR46 Academy rider to race with the squad at any level of the world championship.

