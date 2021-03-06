MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride Next / Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”
MotoGP / Qatar March testing / News

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes

Valentino Rossi admits his first laps for Petronas SRT on the opening day of the Qatar MotoGP test on Saturday were “strange”.

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

The nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion made his on-track debut in SRT colours at the Losail International Circuit as pre-season testing got underway, ending the session 14th with a best lap of 1m55.584s after 54 laps.

Remaining on a factory Yamaha contract and riding a fully works-supported M1 in 2021, Rossi says overall not a lot has changed – but admits his first run for his new team was odd.

“Yeah, this morning I was very excited because it was the start of a new adventure,” Rossi said when asked by Motorsport.com if the first day of testing felt like starting from scratch. “New colours, new team, new everything, and this gives me a lot of motivation and a lot of strength to work.

“[It] was strange at the beginning, the first exit, but at the end the bike is always my M1. So, also if she changes her dress the rest is the same.”

Read Also:

Rossi’s crew at SRT has changed considerably from his factory Yamaha days, with just three members – crew chief David Munoz, rider coach Idalio Gavira and data analyst Matteo Flamigni – stepping over with him.

But speaking about his new crew, Rossi was enthused by what he saw even if he still feels “there are many things to fix”.

"I miss my Australian mechanics [Alex Briggs and Kiwi Brent Stephens] a lot, but I saw a great passion and a great desire,” Rossi said of his new crew. “They are very good. They worked very well, and they worked hard, even if there are many things to fix.

“Then there are all the procedures to be discovered and it will be special even the first time we are on the grid together. We try to fix all these things, but they come with time.”

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
1/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
2/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, bike detail

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT, bike detail
3/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
4/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
6/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
7/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
8/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
9/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT
10/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossi joins his protégé Franco Morbidelli at SRT in 2021, with the Italian taking in seventh spot on the opening day of testing on Saturday. When asked about sharing a garage with Morbidelli for the first time, Rossi says the triple MotoGP race winner is the “best teammate” he could think of – and was impressed by his pace.

“For me, Morbidelli, he is the best team-mate I could think of, because we know each other well, we are friends and we challenge each other at home with all types of bikes,” he added. “He is scary, because even today he went very fast.

“But I am very happy to be in the team with him, because there is a special relationship. We hope to be both competitive.”

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

Previous article

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

Next article

Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”

Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar March testing
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

2
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

3
World Superbike

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

4
Supercars

Van Gisbergen breaks collarbone in bike crash

13h
5
MotoGP

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

8h
Latest news
Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”

42m
Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

57m
Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride
MotoGP

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

2h
Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

4h
Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

8h
Latest videos
Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A 07:32
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Marc Marquez Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare” Qatar March testing
MotoGP / News

Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride Qatar March testing
MotoGP / News

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s ageing rock star isn’t just clinging to the limelight

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021
Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

The return of Fernando Alonso to the renamed Alpine team is a sure sign of the team's ambition. But its latest appointment from MotoGP could be an even bigger coup as it seeks to end a barren run stretching back to Alonso's 2006 world title

Formula 1
Jan 7, 2021

Trending Today

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rookies react to first MotoGP outing in Qatar shakedown

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

New FIA Formula 3 car unveiled
F3 F3 / Breaking news

New FIA Formula 3 car unveiled

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

Latest news

Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Espargaro: Honda and KTM MotoGP bikes “too different to compare”

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Espargaro: New Aprilia MotoGP bike “quite different” to ride

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aleix Espargaro tops first MotoGP test in Qatar for Aprilia

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.