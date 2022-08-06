Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash Next / 2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / British GP News

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Maverick Vinales says Aprilia “didn’t talk” about team orders for Sunday’s MotoGP British Grand Prix to help team-mate Aleix Espargaro in the title battle.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Vinales was the fastest of the Aprilias in qualifying at Silverstone after putting his RS-GP second on the grid.

Teammate Espargaro qualified sixth, having hurt his right foot in a 115mph crash in FP4.

The Spaniard enters the weekend just 21 points off championship leader Fabio Quartararowho has to serve a long lap penalty in the race – as the campaign enters its second half.

Vinales has spoken previously about a willingness to help Espargaro on track if he can, but insists no team orders have been talked about for Sunday’s race within Aprilia.

“Well, the best way to help is to stay in front,” he replied when asked how he could aid his teammate in the race. “At Aprilia we didn’t talk about nothing, but at the end it’s a question of being in the position where I can help Aleix.

“But on my mind right now is the way I want run the race, trying to take the first places and push very hard because in MotoGP right now the first 10 laps decides the race.

“So, I want to be there battling. I’m very focused on my job in these last races. We are getting faster.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales’ second in qualifying at Silverstone marks his best Saturday result of the year and continues on the progress he made at the last round in Holland when he scored his first podium as an Aprilia rider.

Missing pole by just 0.098s, having generally struggled for one-lap pace on the RS-GP this year, Vinales admits “it’s a long time since I’ve had this feeling” to be able to push hard in qualifying.

“Well, I’m actually really happy and really pleased about the work,” the former Yamaha rider continued. “All this weekend, everything came a lot more naturally on the bike and this is what we’ve been looking for.

“I mean, the qualifying was good, I pushed on the maximum and it’s a very nice feeling. It’s a long time since I’ve had this feeling to push and it’s fantastic.

“Tomorrow is race day and we are prepared. This is what we’re going through at Aprilia, we’re looking forward to being in front and to fight for the first places. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to do this.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash
Previous article

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash
Next article

2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo disappointed to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo disappointed to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime
MotoGP

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying Dutch GP
MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Vinales "much better" on Aprilia than Yamaha after early 2022 races Portugal GP
MotoGP

Vinales "much better" on Aprilia than Yamaha after early 2022 races

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Aprilia Racing Team More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks French GP
MotoGP

Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks

Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023
MotoGP

Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Latest news

Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner

Silverstone race winner Francesco Bagnaia says he asked MotoGP legends Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner for advice after struggling in practice for the British Grand Prix. 

Quartararo disappointed to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo disappointed to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty

Fabio Quartararo says he is disappointed with his race because he thought he’d “lose more” with his MotoGP British Grand Prix penalty than he did, but could only finish eighth.

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says the pain he felt from his 115mph crash in MotoGP practice for the British Grand Prix is “not an excuse” for his difficult Silverstone race.

Late tyre change led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Late tyre change led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash

Pramac’s Johann Zarco's decision to change to a medium front tyre before the start of the MotoGP British Grand Prix led to his “hero or zero” crash from the lead.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.