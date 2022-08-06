Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Vinales was the fastest of the Aprilias in qualifying at Silverstone after putting his RS-GP second on the grid.

Teammate Espargaro qualified sixth, having hurt his right foot in a 115mph crash in FP4.

The Spaniard enters the weekend just 21 points off championship leader Fabio Quartararo – who has to serve a long lap penalty in the race – as the campaign enters its second half.

Vinales has spoken previously about a willingness to help Espargaro on track if he can, but insists no team orders have been talked about for Sunday’s race within Aprilia.

“Well, the best way to help is to stay in front,” he replied when asked how he could aid his teammate in the race. “At Aprilia we didn’t talk about nothing, but at the end it’s a question of being in the position where I can help Aleix.

“But on my mind right now is the way I want run the race, trying to take the first places and push very hard because in MotoGP right now the first 10 laps decides the race.

“So, I want to be there battling. I’m very focused on my job in these last races. We are getting faster.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales’ second in qualifying at Silverstone marks his best Saturday result of the year and continues on the progress he made at the last round in Holland when he scored his first podium as an Aprilia rider.

Missing pole by just 0.098s, having generally struggled for one-lap pace on the RS-GP this year, Vinales admits “it’s a long time since I’ve had this feeling” to be able to push hard in qualifying.

“Well, I’m actually really happy and really pleased about the work,” the former Yamaha rider continued. “All this weekend, everything came a lot more naturally on the bike and this is what we’ve been looking for.

“I mean, the qualifying was good, I pushed on the maximum and it’s a very nice feeling. It’s a long time since I’ve had this feeling to push and it’s fantastic.

“Tomorrow is race day and we are prepared. This is what we’re going through at Aprilia, we’re looking forward to being in front and to fight for the first places. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to do this.”