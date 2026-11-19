MotoGP Portuguese GP

Maverick Vinales considering a freelance role: "I want to stay in MotoGP"

Vinales says he has no plans for 2027 as things stand

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 2:39 PM

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Maverick Vinales does not have a seat for next season in MotoGP, but he is reluctant to accept that his racing career is over and is considering the possibility of becoming a reserve rider.

Motorsport.com revealed last April that MotoGP is planning to create a permanent position for third riders in each team, similar to have how Formula 1 squads have reserve drivers.

It's an avenue that is appealing to 10-time grand prix winner Vinales, especially after a season in which several full-time riders missed races due to injuries.

"Of course, it would be an alternative. I want to race in MotoGP and I will look for a way to do it. My plan is, first, to recover from the shoulder injury, as there is time, and then find a way to race here again. I am working on it," he pointed out.

However, Vinales conceded that he doesn't have any definite plans for 2027.

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"At the moment, zero, there is nothing," admitted the Tech3 KTM rider, who would even be willing to become an independent 'freelance' rider and compete with whichever manufacturer required his services.

"Well, that would be perfect, I could even do the whole season and try all the bikes," he joked. "I don't think they would let me," he added before even putting a price on his presence for a race weekend. "One hundred thousand euros," he said with a laugh.

"Joking aside, the reality right now is that after Valencia I am going home, but I am still working to come back."

"I want to recover without having surgery on my shoulder, because that would leave me out until the summer," he predicted, before making it clear once again that "I am not considering racing in any category other than MotoGP".

The Tech3-KTM rider left Qatar two weeks ago convinced that he would not continue racing this year if he failed to recover from the left shoulder injury that has been troubling him since his crash at the Sachsenring last year.

This Thursday, however, ahead of the Portuguese GP, Maverick Viñales appeared more optimistic.

"After having rested for two weeks, I feel much better," he said.

"In Qatar, my shoulder hurt a lot and I didn't feel like getting on the bike. But now the pain has eased considerably. We had a lot of consecutive races and a lot of fatigue had built up. This week I have rested and now we have to see whether my shoulder holds up throughout the weekend or whether the pain returns when I get on the bike on Friday."

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