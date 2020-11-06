MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / European GP / Breaking news

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

shares
comments
Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation
By:

Maverick Vinales’ title hopes have been dealt a blow as he will have to start the MotoGP European Grand Prix from pitlane after Yamaha had to exceed his engine allocation.

Vinales admitted on Thursday he had to limit his practice mileage at Aragon over engine life fears, and has had to do the same this weekend at Valencia.

The Spaniard had an engine withdrawn from his allocation of five for the season after the Spanish GP due to reliability concerns, following a failure in the first Jerez race for teammate Valentino Rossi.

Vinales had unsealed all of his allocated engines by the Andalusian GP, and since the San Marino round has been exclusively using just his fourth and fifth units.

With three rounds still to go, Yamaha has confirmed Vinales – who is just 19 points from the championship lead ahead of this race – will have to start Sunday’s grand prix from pitlane as the marque fits a sixth engine.

"We've been waiting for the penalty [over engine legality] to make a decision [regarding Vinales’ sixth engine], but now we are forced to use the sixth one,” Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli confirmed to Italian television.

“So, he will start from the pits on Sunday.”

Ricardo Tormo is notoriously a tricky circuit to overtake on, with Vinales’ teammate Rossi experienced in this having come from last to fourth in the 2015 Valencia GP.

Vinales’ engine penalty comes in the wake of Yamaha being found guilty of fielding engines in the Spanish GP that contravened the regulations.

All four Yamaha riders ran an engine at the Spanish GP which featured valves not originally submitted with the sample engine pre-season for homologation.

Because this change of valve was not unanimously agreed upon by the manufacturers’ association, Yamaha was penalised – though the engines used following the Spanish GP featured the homologated valves.

Governing body the FIM docked Yamaha 50 points from the constructors’ championship and 20 from the factory squad’s teams’ title haul, while Petronas SRT has lost 37 points.

Yamaha called this infringement an “internal oversight” and claims the two valves were the same in design.

Ducati said on Friday the ruling sets a “dangerous” precedent, while Suzuki claimed it will cast a “shadow” over the championship should Yamaha win it.

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

Previous article

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

Next article

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Gerloff to ride in place of Rossi on Friday at Valencia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gerloff to ride in place of Rossi on Friday at Valencia

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out

Latest news

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

Trending

1
MotoGP

Gerloff to ride in place of Rossi on Friday at Valencia

2
MotoGP

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

44m
3
Formula 1

Which Grand Prix are you? Take this test to find out

Latest news

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend
MGP

Rossi to return for rest of European MotoGP weekend

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track
MGP

European MotoGP: Miller stays on top in FP2 on drying track

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation
MGP

Vinales handed pitlane start for exceeding engine allocation

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent
MGP

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

MotoGP unveils provisional 20-round 2021 calendar
MGP

MotoGP unveils provisional 20-round 2021 calendar

Latest videos

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.