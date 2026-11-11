MotoGP Qatar GP

Maverick Vinales to undergo extensive medical checks: “If I have something broken, I'll stop”

With no sign of improvement in his condition, Vinales will undergo more thorough tests to identify the root cause of the problem

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 11:10 AM

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Maverick Viñales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Maverick Vinales ended the Qatar Grand Prix weekend just as concerned as he had started it, admitting he was considering stepping away again because of his left shoulder injury.

The KTM MotoGP rider will undergo an extensive series of medical examinations to establish the extent of the problem.

Vinales has experienced a dramatic change in fortunes over the last 18 months. At the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix, the Spaniard was contesting one of his first races aboard the KTM Tech3 bike. Although he was subsequently handed a penalty for failing to comply with tyre pressure regulations, Vinales made a strong impression, outpacing Pedro Acosta and even challenging Marc Marquez for victory before crossing the finish line in second place.

Now, a year and a half later, his return to Losail has been a far more difficult experience. Vinales is still struggling with the left shoulder injury he sustained at the Sachsenring, and despite taking time off, undergoing surgery and attempting to recover, he still has no clear answers about the exact nature of the problem or what is preventing him from returning to full fitness.

The Spaniard had already made it clear during the Asian leg of the season that he was not racing because he was physically fit but because staying at home would mean going without his salary.

Although he left Sepang feeling somewhat more optimistic after reporting a reduction in pain, the Qatar weekend brought Vinales crashing back to a harsh reality.

Speaking on Saturday after finishing 15th in the sprint, the Tech3 rider admitted he was considering stepping away from the RC16 once again, arguing that there was little point in continuing in his current condition. His left shoulder was still restricting him, while the situation was also taking a significant emotional toll.

After finishing 13th in Sunday's grand prix, ahead of only Joan Mir's stand-in Jake Dixon, Vinales offered a further update on his physical condition and announced that he would undergo every possible medical examination upon returning to Europe this week to finally establish what was wrong. He did not rule out taking another break from racing or even undergoing further surgery if necessary.

Maverick Viñales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“It's very difficult. It's complicated because, even though we had good pace, making progress is very difficult. Everything you lose at the start while fighting your way through the field, you can't make up at the end. But anyway, two more races,” he said in Qatar.

“I feel the same way as I did on Saturday. Next week, I'm going to undergo every possible medical examination: a CT scan, an MRI, an MR arthrogram... Everything possible to understand what is wrong with me.

“And if I have something broken, I'll stop. 100%. Because I can't go any faster than I am going now.

“If something is broken, I'll stop because there is no point in continuing. I can't improve, and I don't like being at the back. I hate every lap I spend in this situation.

“So if I find out that there is nothing positive and that I can't improve, I'll stop. I have no motivation to continue because, if I feel like this, there is no point in getting on a bike and riding at 50%.

“So we'll see if something is broken and whether I can fix it or not. Maybe I'll need surgery, or perhaps I can recover gradually by staying at home and following a proper rehabilitation programme. If that's not possible, then for me, it's over, because this is really very difficult.”

Journalists joked that Vinales would be doing Pol Espargaro a favour if the latter had to replace him at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, a circuit that brings back painful memories for the younger Espargaro brother following the serious injuries he sustained there in 2023.

“Yeah, I know. But I wish I could be at 100%. My problem is that I'm not recovering. So I am starting to ask myself a lot of questions,” Vinales replied.

“The team are giving me a lot of support. They understand that I'm injured and that I'm doing everything I can to avoid stopping, to avoid getting off the bike and to finish the weekend.

“So, as I said, I feel the same way as yesterday. Ultimately, I feel that I could go much faster, but I'm physically limited and I can't manage it. On top of that, the feeling with the bike isn't fantastic either. But I just can't go fast,” he said.

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