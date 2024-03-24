Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
Maverick Vinales has confirmed that a gearbox issue, which began hindering him from lap six, led to his crash out of the podium at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix.
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The Aprilia rider came into Sunday’s 25-lap grand prix in Portugal as one of the favourites to fight for the victory, having won the sprint on Saturday.
Vinales was a factor in the victory battle from the off, breaking away from the rest of the field between eventual winner Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini behind him in third.
But from lap six Vinales started to suffer from a gear selection issue between fifth and sixth gear.
As he accelerated onto the pit straight to start the last lap, his Aprilia went into neutral as he tried to change to sixth gear, which led to his sudden slowing down while running in second.
Vinales then says the bike suddenly engaging second gear when he touched the accelerator after running off at Turn 1 led to him crashing out.
“Well after the uphill on the finish line I tried to put sixth but it didn’t go in,” he explained when asked what happened when he slowed onto the last lap.
“So, the bike goes into neutral and I hit the limiter.
“I just put out the leg to [warn] Bastianini to understand that I had some problems [and] to go away.
“I tried to put sixth, it didn’t go in, I go back to second and when I touched the gas it went in immediately and I highsided.”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The issue largely affected him on the main straight, with Vinales reckoning he lost 0.2s every lap because of it.
While he implored his Aprilia team to improve reliability – having battled various bike issues late last season – he says he has to be happy with the speed he showed all weekend in Portugal.
“I think we must be positive,” he said.
“I would say it’s not a disappointment, but I will say it as maybe a call of attention, trying to improve in some ways a little bit the reliability.
“I really encourage all of the Aprilia technicians to improve on that area, especially if you want to fight for victories.
“After that I think it’s been amazing how when I get the correct balance I can go really fast on this bike.
“Despite the problems I had from lap six, from fifth to sixth gear sometimes it didn’t go in.
“So, I was keeping the rpms for so long and I was losing a lot on top speed. I was losing some tenths, but despite that I was able to do 1m38s and that was amazing.”
Vinales added that, even with the gearbox issue, he still believed he could fight with Pramac’s Martin for the win in the last laps.
“I thought all the race that I could fight for the victory, just the problem was every time the gearbox got worse and worse,” he noted.
“So, every time I was losing more and more on the main straight.
“I think I was losing 0.2s on the main straight and then I would recover all the gap again.
“Even with this problem I was in 1m38.8s. It was unbelievable because it could be 1m38.6s. I’m really happy."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Vinales wins sprint after Bagnaia error, Marquez second
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike like an F1 car in Qatar corners - Espargaro
Aprilia "in a higher level than expected" ahead of MotoGP 2024 - Espargaro
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Latest news
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments