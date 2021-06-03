Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

By:

Maverick Vinales has revealed his change in MotoGP crew chief from Esteban Garcia to Silvano Galbusera was a Yamaha decision but admits splitting with his friend Garcia “hurts”.

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Yamaha announced on Thursday that Vinales would work with ex-Valentino Rossi crew chief Galbusera from this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix after a “mutual” parting of the ways with Garcia.

Garcia was Vinales’ crew chief in his title-winning Moto3 season in 2013 and became his Yamaha crew chief from 2019 after the Spaniard split with ex-Jorge Lorenzo crew chief Ramon Forcada following a similar form slump.

Vinales says he has not been “on my maximum potential” for the past three or four rounds, having failed to reach the podium since his Qatar GP win at the start of the season.

After discussions with Yamaha the Japanese marque elected to replace Vinales’ crew chief, which is a decision he “trusts” but concedes his strong personal relationship with Garcia has made it tough.

“I spoke with Esteban about this because first of all he is my friend,” Vinales said on Thursday at Barcelona.

“We have a very good relationship, I went many times to his house and I know his wife, his daughter, I know them very well.

“For sure our relationship will continue, even if he is not my crew chief because he is more than just a crew chief.

“He’s one of my friends and that change for me also hurts.

“But in another hand I understand very well that we need to take out the maximum, we have our teammate who is winning and we are doing top 10.

“So, for sure sometimes we show a very high potential and what Yamaha is trying to do is to bring me to that potential.

“It is what we need to do, basically we need to right now focus, find a good balance on the bike because it was a little bit hard the last three races.

“And continue working because we know we can do it.

“Somehow for me it was pretty unexpected and quick, but Yamaha wants me to give the maximum.”

Read Also:

With teammate Fabio Quartararo winning three of the first six races in 2021 and leading the championship by 24 points, Vinales admits his form in comparison means “something is not working”.

When asked by Motorsport.com if his latest crew chief change meant he no longer had any excuses, Vinales replied: “I never had excuses, honestly. I just have facts and the fact is when the bike is working and I can take out the maximum I’m able to win the race.

“So, this is the fact. We have our teammate that is winning every race and we are doing top 10, so something is not working, and I start in Mugello for example in FP1 quick, normal, I felt good.

“And then step by step I felt worse and worse. So, the only thing what I can say is Yamaha had a quick reaction, I didn’t expect that for me and I trust a lot the team.

“So, I will trust that change and I will trust the way because in the end the level is clear, the bike is fantastic and we cannot lose that opportunity because it’s not every year you have that fantastic bike.

“I think Yamaha was working really hard and they invest a lot of me. So, basically I trust in Yamaha, I will work strong as always and work hard.”

shares
comments
Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Previous article

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

5h
2
Formula 1

Sainz: No issue with "exaggerated" Netflix rivalries

3
MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

4
Supercars

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting

Latest news
Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

14m
Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

32m
Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

2h
Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm
MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

3h
Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat
MotoGP

Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat

3h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Gardner to debut with Tech3 KTM in 2022 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 2, 2021

MotoGP: Gardner to debut with Tech3 KTM in 2022

MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024 00:27
MotoGP
Jun 1, 2021

MotoGP: Binder keeps KTM ride through to 2024

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier 07:12
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Riders critical of coverage of the death of Jason Dupasquier

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Barcelona 01:48
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Barcelona

MotoGP: Quartararo says Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death 00:37
MotoGP
May 31, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo says Mugello win “not a great feeling” after Dupasquier death

More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season Catalan GP
MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Sainz: No issue with "exaggerated" Netflix rivalries
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: No issue with "exaggerated" Netflix rivalries

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to adopt electronic shifting

Latest news

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales MotoGP crew chief split “hurts” on personal level

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.