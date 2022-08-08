Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner Next / MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates
MotoGP / British GP News

Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium

Maverick Vinales says he “never” doubted his move to Aprilia from Yamaha would pay off after he scored his second-successive podium of 2022 in the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium

Vinales acrimoniously split with Yamaha following last year’s Dutch GP, before an attempt to intentionally damage his M1 in the Styrian GP led to the Japanese marque ousting him with immediate effect.

He signed a deal to join Aprilia from the Aragon GP onwards and scored his first podium on the RS-GP at Assen in June before going one better last weekend at Silverstone when he narrowly missed victory in second.

Vinales’ initial races on the Aprilia were a steep learning curve and he struggled to regularly break into the top 10 prior to the Catalan GP, all while teammate Aleix Espargaro regularly stood on the podium.

Asked at Silverstone if he ever doubted his Aprilia move prior to his latest purple patch, Vinales replied: “Never. I believed a lot in this project. I believe a lot and I believe a lot in myself.

“So, I always thought it was a matter of time, a matter of working.

“We know we have the potential to be in the front fighting in the races, as we’ve shown in the previous events.

“And our focus is in ourselves. Still I’m not at the maximum with the bike, with the tracks, so I just keep riding, keep believing and try to be focused on the correct things.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales came within half a second of beating Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia in Sunday’s British GP, but said his runner-up spot was a “fantastic result” for him and Aprilia.

And though he has “the eye on the victory”, Vinales says he must “keep my feet on the ground” across the second half of this season as he continues to adapt to the Aprilia.

“Well, I’m happy but I have the eye on the prize,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com how long before finishing runner-up would start to grate on him.

“I have the eye on the victory because we believe in that.

“But [I’m keeping my] feet on the ground, second is a fantastic result for us, we came a long way.

“I started the season without the results I expected, and step by step we are building up the good mood, the good confidence and this is what we are looking for.

“With Aprilia we are working in a good way and our mentality is to build up a strong team and strong bike to fight in every race, every track – not just a type of track.

“It seems like that [is happening]. Since the Montmelo test when I found a better feeling with the bike, I’m able to be in the podium.

“So, I’m very happy and very pleased about the job we are doing.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner
Previous article

Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner
Next article

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates
MotoGP

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race British GP
MotoGP

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying Dutch GP
MotoGP

Miller penalised for Vinales near-miss in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Aprilia Racing Team More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks French GP
MotoGP

Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks

Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023
MotoGP

Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Latest news

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro diagnosed with heel fracture after 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash

Aprilia has revealed Aleix Espargaro has been diagnosed with a heel fracture following his violent 185km/h Silverstone MotoGP crash.

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP announces 2023 pre-season test dates

MotoGP has announced the provisional dates for 2023 pre-season testing, with three days in Malaysia in February followed by two in Portugal in mid-March.

Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “never” doubted Aprilia MotoGP move following Silverstone podium

Maverick Vinales says he “never” doubted his move to Aprilia from Yamaha would pay off after he scored his second-successive podium of 2022 in the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
16 h
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.