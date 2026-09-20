Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test

What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”

Jorge Martin shelves arm pump surgery idea after strong Austrian GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Jorge Martin shelves arm pump surgery idea after strong Austrian GP

Marc Marquez feared Austrian GP retirement as he explains cause of struggles

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Marc Marquez feared Austrian GP retirement as he explains cause of struggles

Other NASCAR drivers react to Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney fight

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Other NASCAR drivers react to Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney fight

The road to Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP win

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
The road to Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP win

MotoGP Austrian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Jorge Martin to end wait for maiden win

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Jorge Martin to end wait for maiden win

Denny Hamlin loses points lead and says "we have to get to running a little bit better"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Denny Hamlin loses points lead and says "we have to get to running a little bit better"
MotoGP

Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test

Vinales will ride a MotoGP bike for the first time since July's German GP in the Pirelli tyre test on Monday

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Viñales

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Maverick Vinales will put his injured left shoulder to the test at the Red Bull Ring on Monday to assess whether he can return to action at next month’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The Tech3 rider has stepped up his physical preparation in recent weeks and rode a road-going sports bike at the Circuit d’Alcarras near Lleida on Friday as he continued to build strength in his injured shoulder.

After feeling positive following that test, Vinales spoke to KTM, which will prepare an RC16 for him to ride at Pirelli's post-Austrian Grand Prix tyre test.

Vinales suffered the initial injury at last year’s German Grand Prix and underwent surgery, beginning a prolonged series of comebacks and setbacks.

This year, after pre-season testing and the Thai and Brazilian grands prix, he was forced to withdraw from the United States round to undergo further surgery to remove a screw that had become loose in the injured shoulder.

He returned at Barcelona and subsequently contested six grands prix, but failed to finish inside the top 10 at any of them. He stepped away from competition again after the German Grand Prix on 12 July.

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Since then, Vinales’ target has been to return as soon as his shoulder was ready, but he was unable to do so at the first three grands prix after the summer break in Silverstone, Misano and Austria this weekend.

His immediate objective is now to complete Monday’s test, as only riding a MotoGP bike will allow him to determine whether the rehabilitation work he has undertaken in recent weeks has been sufficient for a return.

If the test goes well, Vinales could target a comeback at the Japanese Grand Prix on 4 October, although a return at one of the following rounds remains an alternative.

The 31-year-old, who is in his 11th MotoGP season, does not have a seat on the 2027 grid after failing to reach an agreement with either KTM or his current Tech3 team over a contract extension.

Tech3 has instead signed Luca Marini and Australian youngster Senna Agius for next season, while KTM’s factory team will field Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”

Top Comments
More from
Oriol Puigdemont

MotoGP plans to introduce two qualifying sessions each weekend, following F1 model

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
MotoGP plans to introduce two qualifying sessions each weekend, following F1 model

Fabio Quartararo wades into Francesco Bagnaia's struggles: ‘I’d be furious'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Fabio Quartararo wades into Francesco Bagnaia's struggles: ‘I’d be furious'

How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

MotoGP
Italian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
More from
Maverick Viñales

Tech3 confirms Pol Espargaro for Austrian GP as Vinales' replacement

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tech3 confirms Pol Espargaro for Austrian GP as Vinales' replacement

The five riders leaving MotoGP in 2027 - and where they are headed next

MotoGP
MotoGP
The five riders leaving MotoGP in 2027 - and where they are headed next

Pol Espargaro to replace Maverick Vinales again at Tech3 KTM

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Pol Espargaro to replace Maverick Vinales again at Tech3 KTM
More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”

The road to Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP win

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
The road to Pedro Acosta's maiden MotoGP win

Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

Latest news

Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test

What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
What Pedro Acosta told himself to avoid repeating his “most embarrassing mistake”

Jorge Martin shelves arm pump surgery idea after strong Austrian GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Jorge Martin shelves arm pump surgery idea after strong Austrian GP

Marc Marquez feared Austrian GP retirement as he explains cause of struggles

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Marc Marquez feared Austrian GP retirement as he explains cause of struggles

Feature

Discover prime content

Are Aprilia riders making it too easy for Marc Marquez to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
San Marino GP
By Rachit Thukral
Are Aprilia riders making it too easy for Marc Marquez to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix

MotoGP
San Marino GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s decisive San Marino Grand Prix

Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
Pedro Acosta may not win a MotoGP race on a KTM - and that’s not a failure

Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?

MotoGP
Aragon GP
By Rachit Thukral
Will the 2026 MotoGP title fight boil down to these three riders?
View more