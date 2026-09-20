Maverick Vinales to make MotoGP return in post-Austrian GP Pirelli test

Maverick Vinales will put his injured left shoulder to the test at the Red Bull Ring on Monday to assess whether he can return to action at next month’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The Tech3 rider has stepped up his physical preparation in recent weeks and rode a road-going sports bike at the Circuit d’Alcarras near Lleida on Friday as he continued to build strength in his injured shoulder.

After feeling positive following that test, Vinales spoke to KTM, which will prepare an RC16 for him to ride at Pirelli's post-Austrian Grand Prix tyre test.

Vinales suffered the initial injury at last year’s German Grand Prix and underwent surgery, beginning a prolonged series of comebacks and setbacks.

This year, after pre-season testing and the Thai and Brazilian grands prix, he was forced to withdraw from the United States round to undergo further surgery to remove a screw that had become loose in the injured shoulder.

He returned at Barcelona and subsequently contested six grands prix, but failed to finish inside the top 10 at any of them. He stepped away from competition again after the German Grand Prix on 12 July.

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Since then, Vinales’ target has been to return as soon as his shoulder was ready, but he was unable to do so at the first three grands prix after the summer break in Silverstone, Misano and Austria this weekend.

His immediate objective is now to complete Monday’s test, as only riding a MotoGP bike will allow him to determine whether the rehabilitation work he has undertaken in recent weeks has been sufficient for a return.

If the test goes well, Vinales could target a comeback at the Japanese Grand Prix on 4 October, although a return at one of the following rounds remains an alternative.

The 31-year-old, who is in his 11th MotoGP season, does not have a seat on the 2027 grid after failing to reach an agreement with either KTM or his current Tech3 team over a contract extension.

Tech3 has instead signed Luca Marini and Australian youngster Senna Agius for next season, while KTM’s factory team will field Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.