MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s methods

By:

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales admits the programme he worked through with new MotoGP crew chief Silvano Galbusera on Friday of the Catalan Grand Prix was something he’s “not used to doing”.

Vinales is now working with ex-Valentino Rossi crew chief Galbusera after a tough run of form since winning the opening Qatar GP – according to Vinales – led Yamaha to ditching the Spaniard’s former chief mechanic Esteban Garcia.

The Yamaha rider says the main goal of Friday was to find front confidence, which he feels was achieved, but notes he had to try “many different bikes” across FP1 and FP2 to do this – which is unusual for him.

Ending the day sixth fastest, 0.586 seconds off the pace, but stressed he focused “more on feelings and not on lap times” on Friday.

“Well, actually we tried different balances on the bike,” Vinales said when asked what it was like working with Galbusera.

“Basically, the objective was to find front feeling and we accomplished today, so I’m quite happy about that.

“But anyway, we have other problems. It’s the way: we solve one problem at a time, and today we tried many different bikes during FP1 and FP2.

“It’s something that I’m not used to doing, but it’s not bad.

“I’m quite happy because we found very positive things.

“For sure a few negative, but we can work on that tomorrow and see if we can make an improvement.

“It’s important to look ahead to the future, so we are trying to work hard.”

Vinales concedes he needs time for the relationship between himself and Galbusera to develop but is sure the Italian will soon “understand” what he needs on the bike.

“We need to match step by step,” he added.

“If we go too fast it’s not good. We need to go slowly, building the confidence and I felt good.

“I worked already a little bit with Silvano in the test in Qatar and I think he’s a smart guy, has a lot of experience, also with Vale, who has been on a high level in the last years.

“And he can help me with a few things and for sure every rider is different, but he will understand because today honestly I’ve been quite calm during the day.

“I understand our job. It feels very nice, honestly.”

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

