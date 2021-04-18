Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh Next / Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

By:

Maverick Vinales admits he is “especially worried” about his old Yamaha issues hindering his 2021 MotoGP season after grip issues left him 11th in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

Vinales plummeted from 12th on the grid to 20th on the opening lap and struggled lapping in the 1m41s bracket, before eventually dropping into more competitive mid-low 1m40s on – though this was still some way off the 1m39s race-winning teammate Fabio Quartararo managed.

The Qatar GP winner crossed the line 23.7s off the win in 11th and is now 20 points adrift of Quartararo in the championship.

Vinales admits he had low grip all weekend apart from the final laps in qualifying which were cancelled, with this lack of grip a reoccurring problem for the Spaniard since he joined Yamaha.

When asked by Motorsport.com if this transformation from having race-winning form in both Qatar races to struggling so much in Portugal worried him, he said it did but feels he can take some solace in the fact his issue this weekend was “not normal”.

“I am especially worried because it’s a tough season to go like that,” Vinales said.

“It’s hard to keep the focus and especially the motivation when you see yourself you could win the first two races, and then you arrive to the next track and you struggle to be in the top 10.

“Fortunately, some riders crashed and allowed us something better.

“But today was difficult, difficult race. I cannot explain why, the feeling was really similar during all the weekend, very low grip, just I had good grip on the last tyre in qualifying which made a huge difference.

“If they didn’t cancel my lap, it was to be in the pole position. So, basically all weekend we were struggling, we didn’t find out why.

“But it’s time to check, it’s time to see and to improve because on the other hand we will be in the same issue as every year.

“We start winning everything and then little by little we slow down. This is not positive.”

He added: “We need to keep working as we did and see if we can find something.

“For sure we can take out something from this race because it was not normal what I was feeling on the bike.

“So, let’s keep a positive mind, we arrive now to a really positive track for us and especially me in Jerez. So we will work hard to do better.”

Read Also:

Vinales concedes with a better qualifying position the race would have been different, but doesn’t believe he would have still had enough to win.

“The start we know we have an issue, we cannot improve until we get something new,” he explained.

“However, we need to be on the front row. The front row for us would have been a totally different race – not to win, because today I didn’t have the pace, I had very low grip on the bike and I could not do anything incredible, but at least to be in the top five.”

shares
comments
Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

Previous article

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

Next article

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

42min
2
Formula 1

Vettel missing ‘last bit of confidence’ with Aston Martin

3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

43min
4
Formula 1

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

38min
5
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon once dreaded Richmond but now "it's my favorite"

Latest news
Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

20m
Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

1h
Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

3h
MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro
MotoGP

MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro

7h
MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

10h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Winglets 01:12
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Winglets

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh Portugal GP
MotoGP / Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Vettel missing ‘last bit of confidence’ with Aston Martin
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel missing ‘last bit of confidence’ with Aston Martin

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

Latest news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.