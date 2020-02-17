MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
30 days
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
44 days
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
58 days
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
72 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
86 days
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
100 days
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
107 days
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
121 days
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
128 days
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
142 days
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
170 days
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
177 days
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
191 days
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
205 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
226 days
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
240 days
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
248 days
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
254 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
268 days
See full:
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: New Yamaha deal was no easy decision

shares
comments
Vinales: New Yamaha deal was no easy decision
By:
Feb 17, 2020, 10:13 AM

Maverick Vinales says it was "not easy" to commit to another early MotoGP contract renewal with Yamaha, as he had an "open mind" about going elsewhere.

Vinales, who has been part of Yamaha's set-up since joining from Suzuki in 2017, has long harboured championship ambitions but has not finished higher than third in the standings in his three campaigns with the M1 bike.

He was known to be on Ducati's radar for 2021, but instead agreed another two-year deal with Yamaha a year in advance.

"It was not easy because I needed to clarify many points in Yamaha, which in the previous years I didn't really feel good [about]," Vinales said.

"But finally, I felt good in Yamaha, I felt a lot of support from Yamaha in the last months [of 2019], especially after the summer break, which also changed a little bit my mentality.

"I think now we created a strong team, and this made a lot of weight on my decision - [having] my team, my own team. I think we created a good atmosphere, which I didn't want to break, because I felt really good inside the team, and I enjoyed racing, which is the most important.

"And that was one of the biggest reasons why I stayed in Yamaha."

Vinales' crew make-up had undergone significant changes in 2019, with Esteban Garcia replacing Ramon Forcada - who Vinales had fallen out with - as crew chief, while Julian Simon added as rider performance analyst.

Vinales felt that the changes had increasingly started to pay off during 2019, and has had his belief in challenging for the title with Yamaha reinforced by the M1's improved performances at the end of the year.

"I had an open mind [about leaving]," he admitted. "Finally, I said previously that this year is a good opportunity for me, because we improved a lot, I feel I have my team and I'm fully committed to be ready to fight for the championship.

"And I feel now I'm ready, physically, mentally, with the team. I think we can do it.

"I was not really thinking, to move or not to move. I was thinking - okay, if Yamaha prefers this, I will move, if Yamaha doesn't prefer this, I will wait. But finally I felt good support from Yamaha, and we went to the factory, [saw] very positive things, and after we signed the contract."

Read Also:

Next article
Suzuki is "where I wanted it to be", says Rins

Previous article

Suzuki is "where I wanted it to be", says Rins
Qatar GP

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
18 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

