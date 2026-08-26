VR46 announces Fermin Aldeguer for 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons

Fermin Aldeguer will join VR46 for the start of MotoGP's 850cc era in 2027, it has been confirmed.

The Spaniard, who extended his contract with Ducati at the beginning of this year, will race for Valentino Rossi's team as a factory rider with full backing and official material from the Borgo Panigale constructor.

In this way, Aldeguer will have the same weapons as factory Ducati squad riders Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, as well as his new team-mate at VR46, Nicolo Bulega, whose appointment is still to be confirmed.

As revealed previously by Motorsport.com, Aldeguer signed an initial contract with Ducati in January 2024, before starting his final season in Moto2. The agreement was for 2+2 years, guaranteeing his place for 2025 and 2026. The renewal clause for 2027 and 2028 was subsequently exercised in March.

At that same time, Ducati informed Aldeguer that he would race for VR46 next season as part of the special collaboration agreement with the Tavullia squad, which has become the Italian constructor's 'factory-supported team'.

If everything goes according to plan, logic dictates that he will be stepping up to the factory Ducati Team in 2029 at the age of just 24.

“We are happy to confirm that Fermin will ride with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in 2027," said Alessio Salucci, team director. "He is a young rider who showed a huge talent right from his MotoGP debut, becoming one of the main contenders. We look forward to welcome him in the team, where he will ride a Factory Desmosedici GP as he will be an official Ducati Corse rider."

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“I’m very happy to be taking this step in my MotoGP career with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team," Aldeguer added. "Signing with Valentino’s team is incredible. He has always been one of my idols and a role model for me. I think having him within the team will help me improve as a rider thanks to his valuable advice.

"With the new regulations coming in for 2027, my goal will be to adapt to the new tyres, but also to the new bike. Having the factory Ducati bike will be a huge help in terms of development throughout the season. It will be a year in which we will aim to be consistent, avoid mistakes and spend as much time as possible on the bike to gather information. I’m sure we’ll work extremely well with the whole team and the Ducati engineers. We’ll be able to do a great job and aim to consistently finish inside the top five.

"I can’t finish without thanking the entire Gresini Racing team and Nadia, who have helped me grow and brought me to where I am today.”

Aldeguer made his MotoGP debut in 2025, ending the season as the rookie of the year after scoring an impressive victory in the Indonesian GP, two other podiums in France (3rd) and Austria (2nd) and finishing eighth overall in the championship with 214 points.

The 2026 campaign began with bad luck for Aldeguer, who suffered a very serious injury to his left leg while training on a production bike in January, ruling him out of pre-season and the opening grand prix in Thailand.

After a complicated recovery, a new injury, this time to his back during the Dutch GP, sidelined him from races at Assen, Sachsenring and Silverstone. So far this year, he has completed only eight of the twelve grands prix, with a second place in Barcelona as his best result.

Aldeguer, who has taken advantage of the summer to work hard and recover from this latest injury, will travel to Aragon on Thursday to undergo a final medical check with Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP's medical director, who will ultimately decide whether the Murcian is fit to take part in FP1.