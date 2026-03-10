VR46 approached by Aprilia for 2027 but new Ducati MotoGP deal is imminent

Aprilia initiated contact with VR46 about supplying satellite bikes for MotoGP’s new 850cc era in 2027, but Valentino Rossi’s squad is now close to agreeing a fresh deal with Ducati.

VR46 has been a Ducati customer ever since it stepped up to premier class in 2022, with the dominance of the Desmosedici allowing it to become a multiple race-winning team in the championship.

The partnership with Borgo Panigale was strengthened in 2024 when VR46 became a factory-supported outfit and Fabio di Giannantonio started receiving latest machinery direct from the marque.

However, there has been some speculation about the future of their relationship over the past 12 months, with the current deal set to expire after 2026. Most notably, VR46 was linked with a possible move to Yamaha, with team owner Rossi maintaining close ties with the Iwata-based brand in his role as a brand ambassador.

VR46 team principal Uccio Salucci has now revealed to Motorsport.com that Aprilia held exploratory talks with the team about a potential partnership for 2027, but his squad never seriously considered leaving Ducati.

“We spoke with Aprilia a little bit because Aprilia wanted to speak with us and we are gentlemen,” Salucci said in an exclusive interview at Buriram.

“I have known Massimo Rivola for many, many years. When Valentino Rossi tried Formula 1 with Ferrari, Massimo Rivola, he managed the situation in 2004, 22 years ago.

“I know Massimo; he's a very good man and a very good manager. We spoke sometimes, two or three times [because] why not? But I never thought of changing from Ducati.”

Uccio Salucci, Team Director VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Ducati supplied as many as eight bikes on the grid until 2024, but Pramac’s move to Yamaha last year has left it with two satellite teams alongside its own factory squad.

Salucci indicated that VR46 is now in the final stages of contract negotiations with Ducati, with a deal expected to be finalised within the next month.

Motorsport.com understands that the contract will run for three years, covering the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons.

“We are very close to signing. There remain some small, small details. I think in the next month [there may be an announcement]. We are really close to signing for Ducati again.”

Pressed on whether he is satisfied with VR46’s relationship with Ducati, Salucci added: “For sure. It's the best bike in the world.”

While the major technical revamp for 2027 is dominating headlines, teams and manufacturers are simultaneously working on a new commercial agreement with MotoGP Sports Entertainment (previously Dorna) that will also come into force next year.

Until that deal is finalised, teams are unlikely to formally announce their rider line-ups or manufacturer partnerships for 2027.