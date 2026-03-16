VR46 looking for mix of experience and youth in 2027 MotoGP line-up

VR46 is aiming to pair a young rider with an experienced campaigner in the 2027 MotoGP season, according to team director Uccio Salucci.

While the five factory squads have largely settled their line-ups for next year behind the scenes, several seats remain open across the six satellite teams.

Among them is VR46, which is set to renew its relationship with Ducati into MotoGP’s new 850cc era despite being approached by Aprilia over the winter.

Valentino Rossi’s squad carried an unchanged line-up into 2026, with Fabio di Giannantonio staying aboard a factory-spec Ducati as part of a deal he struck in 2024 and Franco Morbidelli again partnering him on last year’s GP25.

However, as teams begin laying the groundwork for MotoGP’s next major technical overhaul in 2027, VR46 is considering reshuffling its rider pairing for next season.

“One and one - one experienced and one young [rider]. [That is] my idea,” Salucci told Motorsport.com. “But I don't know. Now it's a work in progress.

“It is very difficult now [to make a decision]. First of all, I want to push a lot with our riders now; with Di Giannantonio and Morbidelli. In the next month, we will start to think about that.”

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

VR46 has served as a breeding ground for young riders, with the likes of Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini going on to secure factory seats after progressing through Rossi’s academy.

Motorsport.com first revealed in January that VR46 is aiming to hire at least one young rider for 2027, with current Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer emerging as one of its targets.

Aldeguer is understood to already have an agreement with Ducati for next year, but the Borgo Panigale marque has yet to decide where he would be drafted within its satellite roster. It is believed that the Spaniard wants to remain with Gresini after making his debut with the team last year, but VR46 is also interested in his services for 2027.

“I have some names [for 2027],” Salucci said, but stopped short of revealing those. “But I want to start to think very well about the riders for next year after the Qatar race [in April]. Before, I want to remain focused on my two riders, because they are fantastic.”

Salucci’s comments about wanting a young rider suggests that at least one - if not both of - Morbidelli and di Giannantonio could be out of seats next year, although he wants to give them time to prove their worth.

One-time grand prix winner Di Giannantonio enjoyed his best season to date in MotoGP last year after getting upgraded to factory equipment by Ducati, but did not comprehensively outperform his team-mate Morbidelli, who came under fire for causing a startline crash in last year’s Valencia finale.

Asked what the two Italians needed to do to secure their futures with the team, Salucci said: “Fight all races for the first five positions. Yes, always in front.”