Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike
Watch Lewis Hamilton ride Valentino Rossi’s 2019 Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 on a hot lap of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.
In advance of his day with Rossi, Hamilton had been advised of the bike and circuit lines by Franco Morbidelli. Hamilton had met Morbidelli earlier this season when the Mercedes driver attended the MotoGP season opener at Qatar as a guest of the Petronas-backed, Yamaha-running SRT team.
Hamilton has further experience of riding racing bikes, having spent a day at Jerez on a Yamaha R1 M Superbike last year with help from factory World Superbike riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes.
But this was his first taste of a genuine, factory MotoGP machine, so watch him get his knee down!
