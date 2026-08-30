Watch: Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi's slipstream battle for Aragon GP win

MotoGP title rivals Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi have described their “scary” but “amazing” slipstream battle for victory at the Aragon Grand Prix.

On lap 6 of 23, reigning world champion Marquez sent his Ducati up the inside of Bezzecchi into Turn 15, repeating a move that he had pulled off on the other factory Aprilia of Jorge Martin at the beginning of the race.

But the fight between the two was far from over, with Bezzecchi coming back at him with a superior exit from the corner. The pair ran neck-and-neck for the entire length of the back straight, rubbing shoulders as their bikes seemingly pulled towards each other by the aerodynamic effect, before Marquez managed to brake fractionally later to complete the move.

It was one of the most spectacular overtakes of the 2026 season, with both riders offering fascinating accounts of the battle after the race.

Bezzecchi’s perspective

Bezzecchi said his position on the track ultimately cost him the chance to fight back against Marquez, as he was too far to the left to brake normally for the final corner.

This also allowed Pedro Acosta to come into play, the KTM rider delaying his braking point until the last moment to swoop around the outside.

“We had an amazing battle with the air and the aerodynamic effect,” said the Italian. “I heard his bike so I knew he was gonna try a move at the chicane. So, I said, ‘okay I try to cut and go out super quick and at least have a battle for a couple of corners’.

“His bike accelerated really well, my bike too, so we were close. It was a strange feeling because with the air I was going close to him but I didn't want to go too close.

“So the air was like sucking me and then pushing me away, and the same thing happened three, four times.

“The bike was moving and all the straight was, I was like this and saying where he was going to brake. I wanted to brake later, but I was too much on the left and I lost the place to Pedro.

“I wanted to make Pedro's life a little bit harder. I think that he was gonna beat me anyway, but at least to have a bit more fight was better, but it was not possible for me.”

Marquez’s perspective

Having lost the lead at the start after failing to disengage his rear ride-height device and dropping to third, Marquez quickly repassed Martin before biding his time behind Bezzecchi.

But before one-third distance was completed, he began his victory charge, mounting pressure on polesitter Bezzecchi even as Acosta followed the pair.

The side-draft effect kept both riders close to each other on track, and Marquez revealed he even experienced a small wheelie while accelerating down the back straight.

“It was an incredible moment. A scary moment,” summed up Marquez, who moved to second in the standings following his victory.

“There was one moment there on the end of the straight that I felt like the bikes were sucking each other. We were attached. I tried to go on the right side, but even in sixth gear had a small wheelie and it was impossible to get away from his bike.

“But at one point where Marco gave up a bit because he was in a dirty [air] place. And then from that point we did the race.

“It was a scary moment, but a good show for the fans."

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Burak Akbulut / Anadolu via Getty Images

Acosta’s perspective

Acosta capitalised on the battle between the two title contenders, passing Bezzecchi’s Aprilia before challenging Marquez for the lead.

However, Marquez began pulling away from his countryman around the mid-way point with a series of fastest laps in the 1m46s bracket, leaving Acosta to settle for second.

Asked to explain the lead battle between Bezzecchi and Marquez from his point of view, the KTM rider said: “It was my moment to try to catch Marc and Marco and try to ride with them.

“Marco was putting an amazing pace at the beginning of the race and Marc was really putting efforts to catch him back. I was just trying to follow the pace.

“They were both on the left and I was just trying. I was a bit in the slipstream and then I just went to the right. I was in the right position.

“Even if I have to use the kerb a bit, it was an easy move for the speed that I was coming.”

Photos from Aragon GP - Sunday