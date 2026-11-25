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Aprilia MotoGP duo set for fond farewell after Valencia duel: "We found something we didn't expect"

Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin are set for their final duel as team-mates - and say they never did fall out

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 4:07 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Filipe Amorim / AFP via Getty Images

Aprilia's factory pairing of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin will end a two-year stint in the same garage with a final-round battle for second place in the world championship this weekend. And, if the riders are to be believed, they'll finish up with a better relationship than many expected.

When their association began, it was widely understood that the pair did not see eye to eye. But these two very different characters have kept their public relationship cordial throughout the two seasons, although the period has featured flash points.

Those moments have included Martin trying to escape his contract in 2025, which left Bezzecchi leading the team on his own. There were also two startline incidents in which Martin took out Bezzecchi: Motegi last year and Balaton Park this season.

Martin takes a two-point lead over Bezzecchi into the Valencia finale. Whichever way the battle is decided, the riders are looking forward to a warm farewell with Martin set to depart for the factory Yamaha team. This is warmth even they didn't expect in the beginning.

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"It will be our last race sharing the box so it will also be a special moment," said Bezzecchi after beating Martin to win the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend.

"I think we found something that we didn't expect, you know. A strong relationship, a good mood inside the box, all the factory working well all together.

"Obviously the rivalry is there on the track, as you saw today... Sometimes we overtake each other many times, but this is racing.

"It's always better to finish second than third, so for sure we will fight [in Valencia]! And it will be a nice one I'm sure."

Martin and Bezzecchi have come up short against Marc Marquez, but are still disputing second place in the championship

Martin added similar sentiments ahead of the duo's last round as Aprilia team-mates.

"You know I think Marco and myself, we respect each other a lot," he said. "We are really good to each other, we understand that the best [rider] will win.

"I'm proud to be his team-mate because he always makes me better. I always look at his data, I always try to be a better rider and for sure I have ended up a better rider than I was when I started the season.

"What we wanted was to win [the title]; now for sure [we want] second, third. It's nice to have this battle. We fought since 2018 together, but at the end of the day we will try our best in Valencia to have a great fight. And then we will try to put on the best suit possible for the gala!"

While Martin said he wanted to end the season as runner-up, he also noted that his goal for the season had already been achieved.

"We both want to be second more than third," he pointed out. "For me, honestly, when I started this season, my target was to finish in the top three. So I already achieved that, no? I will finish in the top three in any case.

"If I am able to finish second, it will be better. But I feel that at this moment the level of Marco is incredible; the level of confidence too. It will be really difficult to beat him."

Bezzecchi also took the opportunity to talk up his rival ahead of the duel in Spain: "Jorge is always super fast. And when he has confidence he's too strong."

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