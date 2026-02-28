What happened in MotoGP’s other big Thailand sprint incident 

Fabio Di Giannantonio believes stricter stewarding is needed to improve safety at MotoGP race starts after his opening-lap incident with Alex Marquez in the Thailand Grand Prix sprint.

Di Giannantonio and Marquez were battling for fourth position heading into the opening turn at Buriram, with the Gresini rider diving to the inside following a strong launch from seventh on the grid.

Running very close to Raul Fernandez’s Trackhouse Aprilia that was running in third, Marquez almost sat up and ran off the track, taking di Giannantonio with him.

Both riders were shuffled outside the top 10 as their rivals accelerated out of the hairpin, wrecking any chance of a podium finish. Di Giannantonio recovered to finish eighth, but Marquez failed to even break inside the points.

Speaking after the race, the VR46 rider warned that the situation could have escalated into a big crash, as he called for harsher penalties for incidents in the opening laps.

“I think that the first two corners, the first hard braking after the start, is the most dangerous situation that we experience every time,” he said. “I believe every rider on track, they are scared of that moment. If one rider says that it's not like this, they are lying 100%. So, we experience a lot of unfortunate crashes and mistakes through the years.

“[Marco] Bezzzechi Barcelona, [Takaaki] Nakagami Barcelona, Jorge Martin Japan. Many mistakes. Then it's not just this. A lot of mistakes in the first corner. If we don't respect each other enough, the race direction should help us with much, much stronger penalties on the first two corners, to help us to be more in control and more cautious.

“Today I think we've been lucky. Because we avoided a potential huge crash between me, Alex and Raul. If it was happening in a chicane, that maybe we were joining the track crashing.

“I went to race control already. I explained my point of view to improve the safety of all the riders, to give much bigger penalties. They agree with me that this can be a solution for the near future and the future.

“So, I want to be safe in the first corners. I want to be confident that the rider in front of me is respecting me. And in case it's not, we need to learn from us, we need to learn, we need to teach the young classes also.

“It's been a pity on my side [for that incident] to have ruined the race, but then it's much more important that we improve this for the really near future.”

Last year’s runner-up Marquez defended his actions at the start, given the positioning of Fernandez ahead and di Giannantonio alongside him.

“It was a really good start and was quite able to be in a good position, in parallel with Diggia. Then we started to brake at a pretty similar point, but Raul was in front and Diggia started to go in, just not watching me.

“Then I have a moment that I had, with Diggia closing the line and Raul in front. Then I say ‘ok, if I go more on the brakes, I will lock the front and I will crash all three’ Or if, I release I will go wide a little bit and then come back.

“So, nothing more to do, nothing more my option, I think trying to defend a position from the outside is not the most interesting thing in the first corner.”

When Marquez’s explanation was put to him, di Giannantonio responded with a light-hearted analogy.

“I want to make a joke, but it's important that if you write, you put this as a joke,” he said. “If you arrive at a traffic light with a car, and you have a car in front of you, you brake If not, you bang the car.

“So, not talking about today, but if you see a rider in front of you, you should brake earlier to not smash into the rider in front. Generally, not talking about today.”

The stewarding was in the spotlight on Saturday after Ducati’s Marc Marquez was ordered to drop a place for pushing Pedro Acosta off the track during his battle for the lead.

When asked if there should be more communication between riders and stewards, di Giannantonio said:

“I just think that we should have a stronger way of judging, because, it's completely normal that if I do a mistake, I will try to defend my position so that I don't ruin my championship for next races.

“So, I don't think it would be necessary to talk with the stewards. The stewards are there to judge. It's like the referee in football. They are there to judge and they must judge in a proper way that we can't make dangerous moves.”

