Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct device and how does it work

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct device and how does it work

Ollie Bearman still dreams of Ferrari F1 seat as talks stay "very open"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ollie Bearman still dreams of Ferrari F1 seat as talks stay "very open"

Five things to look out for at F1’s Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Five things to look out for at F1’s Australian GP

Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units

The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare

Formula 1
Australian GP
The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare

Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already

FIA eases Australia GP curfews as F1 teams reroute staff

Formula 1
Australian GP
FIA eases Australia GP curfews as F1 teams reroute staff
MotoGP Thailand GP

What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct device and how does it work

A Formula 1 principle adapted to MotoGP – Aprilia aims to influence airflow through specific openings to increase top speed

Gerald Dimbreck
Published:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Aerodynamics have as become the biggest battleground in MotoGP, and one of the most interesting developments during the Thailand Grand Prix was a new device introduced by Aprilia.

First spotted during pre-season testing, it is effectively a copy of the F-duct concept championed by McLaren during the 2010 Formula 1 season.

On the MP4-25, an air channel at the front of the monocoque ran through the cockpit to the rear wing. There was an opening on the left-hand side of the cockpit, and when the driver covered it with his hand, airflow to the rear wing would stall. Depending on the length of the straight, the system allowed the car to gain up to 10km/h in top speed.

Aprilia is now the first MotoGP team to adapt this principle to a motorcycle. On one hand, the RS-GP generates strong cornering performance thanks to its diffuser-style side fairing. On the other, that aggressive bodywork had previously come at the cost of top speed.

Aprilia has now cut small ventilation slots into the fairing at the front, to the left and right of the air intake. On the upper section of the side fairing there are two openings positioned at the height of the rider’s forearms. When the rider tucks in on the straights, his forearms cover these inlets. This is said to trigger airflow separation along the side fairing, ultimately increasing top speed on the straights.

 

“You can clearly feel a bit more air on the straights,” factory rider Jorge Martin explained. “But honestly, for us riders it’s not a huge difference. I haven’t tried the bike without it. For me, as soon as I got on, it was already like this – with the new aero.

“The bike works well. Whether it’s because of that or not, I don’t know, but it suits me. The only thing I notice is a bit more air on the straights, and I actually like that, because in these conditions you sweat a bit less.”

Aprilia and Ducati were the fastest bikes in a straight line at Buriram, both clocking 345km/h in the speed traps.

Aprilia’s engineers have yet to comment publicly, but factory team manager Paolo Bonora told MotoGP.com: “We took a lot of time to evaluate the different aerodynamic solutions between the 2025 and 2026 versions. We quickly confirmed that the 2026 bike was better. With the 2026 bike we tested many different aero parts, and in the end this first homologated aero package was the result.”

The forearm covers the air duct

The forearm covers the air duct

Photo by: Alessandro Giberti/Anadolu via Getty Images

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Francesco Bagnaia is "not that worried" after another miserable MotoGP race

Top Comments

More from
Gerald Dimbreck

Naturally-aspirated V8: What Ford is doing differently at the 2026 Dakar

Dakar
Dakar
Dakar
Naturally-aspirated V8: What Ford is doing differently at the 2026 Dakar

Does MotoGP need a minimum weight rule?

MotoGP
MotoGP
Does MotoGP need a minimum weight rule?

Red Bull co-owner Mark Mateschitz to enter Dakar Rally under an alias

Dakar
Dakar
Red Bull co-owner Mark Mateschitz to enter Dakar Rally under an alias
More from
Aprilia Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi denies he was too eager after MotoGP Thailand sprint crash

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marco Bezzecchi denies he was too eager after MotoGP Thailand sprint crash

Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: ‘Marc Marquez still the favourite’

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: ‘Marc Marquez still the favourite’

Aprilia’s MotoGP tech secret: a double duct hidden under the fairing

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Aprilia’s MotoGP tech secret: a double duct hidden under the fairing

Latest news

What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct device and how does it work

MotoGP
Thailand GP
What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct device and how does it work

Ollie Bearman still dreams of Ferrari F1 seat as talks stay "very open"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ollie Bearman still dreams of Ferrari F1 seat as talks stay "very open"

Five things to look out for at F1’s Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Five things to look out for at F1’s Australian GP

Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Feature

Discover prime content

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Rachit Thukral
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test
View more