When one Italian motorsport legend flirted with another

A dominant force throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, Agostini won a record 15 grand prix motorcycle world titles – eight of which coming in the premier class, which we now know as MotoGP.

With 122 grand prix victories to his credit, Agostini achieved more than most could ever dream of between 1963 and 1977.

Between 1967 and 1972, Agostini was frighteningly consistent, winning every race he entered in the 350cc and 500cc classes between 1968 and 1970.

But how things could have been different, had an approach by Ferrari to bring the Italian legend to Formula 1 between 1966 and 1967 come off.

Ferrari, of course, had previous history in fielding a bike racing legend – with John Surtees winning the F1 world championship in 1964 for the Scuderia.

Agostini tested a Ferrari Dino 206 Berlinetta in Modena after the late Enzo Ferrari insisted he drive the car, and was tempted by a possible career switch.

"Ferrari made me try out a car," Agostini tells Motorsport.com's French edition.

"I used to see him all the time in Modena, because Ferrari was testing on the same circuit as me.

"He suggested it to me, I did the test and I thought about it for a few days. An enormous amount of thought... [It's] Ferrari that's offering you a car!"

Enzo Ferrari with motorcycle world champion Giacomo Agostini Photo by: David Phipps / Motorsport Images

After giving a switch to F1 with Ferrari some serious thought, Agostini came to realise his heart lay with bikes – a decision Enzo Ferrari respected.

"Since I was born, I've thought about two wheels and not four, so why should I betray them now that I'm successful, that I'm winning and climbing on the podium every Sunday?” Agostini reasoned.

"Why should I leave something that has made me dream since I was born?

"I didn't dream of cars, I dreamt of motorbikes. So, I said no, I'd have to make do with what I'd had and stay [where I was].

"Most of all I thought about the love I had for two wheels. That's what I was thinking about.

"Why wasn't I thinking about four wheels but about two? And why should I leave them now?

"When I met him [Enzo Ferrari], he appreciated that and said 'I understand you'. He understood my seriousness."

Giacomo Agostini, Williams FW06 Ford Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Agostini would eventually compete in Formula 2 and the British F1 Championship at the end of his bike racing career, achieving podium success – though nothing comparing to his two-wheel achievements.

He would ultimately go on to be a team manager for Yamaha’s factory squad in the 1980s, winning three 500cc titles with Eddie Lawson. He also helmed Cagiva in the 1990s briefly before the marque withdrew at the end of 1994.