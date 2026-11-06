MotoGP Qatar GP

Who is racing in MotoGP's Qatar GP and who is absent?

Check out the full entry list for this weekend's MotoGP race in Qatar

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 10:22 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Atmosphere

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The MotoGP field for the Qatar Grand Prix has been severely depleted by Yamaha's withdrawal from the event.

The Japanese manufacturer elected against sending its personnel to Doha due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The decision affects both its factory squad and Pramac, ruling out four riders: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu's substitute Augusto Fernandez.

This leaves just 18 riders on the grid at Lusail, making it the smallest field of the 2026 season so far.

Further, only 16 of those are full-season riders, with both Alex Marquez and Joan Mir sidelined by injury. Iker Lecuona has been drafted in by Gresini to replace the younger Marquez, while Honda's World Superbike ace Jake Dixon is standing in for Mir.

Interestingly, MotoGP was also set to have 18 riders on the grid at the Australian Grand Prix last month following a spate of injuries over the weekend. However, the Phillip Island contest was eventually washed out, with poor weather preventing the weather from flying.

Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who broke his wrist in the sprint race in Australia, has travelled to Qatar, but his slim hopes of remaining in the championship hunt depend on passing fitness tests after FP1.

Jake Dixon, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez - who has quietly opposed MotoGP's decision to press ahead with the Qatar race - can wrap up the title this weekend if he outscores Martin by 30 points and Marco Bezzecchi by eight across the two races.

Ducati has won the last six of the last seven grands prix in Qatar, with Marquez triumphing last year aboard the factory bike. Aprilia doesn't have the same track record at Lusail, but the circuit's layout is expected to suit the current version of the RS-GP.

MotoGP Qatar GP - Who is racing in Qatar and who is absent

Rider

Team

Bike

Johann Zarco

Castrol Honda LCR

Honda

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

Honda

Diogo Moreira

Pro Honda LCR

Honda

Maverick Vinales

Red Bull KTM Tech3

KTM

Franco Morbidelli

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

Ducati

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Tech3

KTM

Raul Fernandez

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Aprilia

Iker Lecuona

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP

Ducati

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

Fabio di Giannantonio

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

Ducati

Fermin Aldeguer

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP

Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati

Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Aprilia

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia

Marc Marquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati

Jake Dixon

Honda HRC Castrol

Honda

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Marc Marquez on Qatar GP: 'I would rather be somewhere else'

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





Signatech exploring options to remain in Hypercar after Alpine/Geely deal falls through



WEC



WEC



Monza



16 h



Signatech exploring options to remain in Hypercar after Alpine/Geely deal falls through





2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?

Latest news





Ferrari set for crunch meeting as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tension reaches Brazil



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 min



Ferrari set for crunch meeting as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tension reaches Brazil





Who is racing in MotoGP's Qatar GP and who is absent?



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



44 min



Who is racing in MotoGP's Qatar GP and who is absent?





How F1’s rules got to be so complex



Formula 1



How F1’s rules got to be so complex





Kimi Antonelli: “My 2027 preparation starts now” after F1 title triumph



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



Kimi Antonelli: “My 2027 preparation starts now” after F1 title triumph

Feature

Discover prime content





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe