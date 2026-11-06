MotoGP Qatar GP
Who is racing in MotoGP's Qatar GP and who is absent?
Check out the full entry list for this weekend's MotoGP race in Qatar
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 6, 2026, 10:22 AM
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Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
The MotoGP field for the Qatar Grand Prix has been severely depleted by Yamaha's withdrawal from the event.
The Japanese manufacturer elected against sending its personnel to Doha due to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The decision affects both its factory squad and Pramac, ruling out four riders: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu's substitute Augusto Fernandez.
This leaves just 18 riders on the grid at Lusail, making it the smallest field of the 2026 season so far.
Further, only 16 of those are full-season riders, with both Alex Marquez and Joan Mir sidelined by injury. Iker Lecuona has been drafted in by Gresini to replace the younger Marquez, while Honda's World Superbike ace Jake Dixon is standing in for Mir.
Interestingly, MotoGP was also set to have 18 riders on the grid at the Australian Grand Prix last month following a spate of injuries over the weekend. However, the Phillip Island contest was eventually washed out, with poor weather preventing the weather from flying.
Aprilia's Jorge Martin, who broke his wrist in the sprint race in Australia, has travelled to Qatar, but his slim hopes of remaining in the championship hunt depend on passing fitness tests after FP1.
Jake Dixon, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marc Marquez - who has quietly opposed MotoGP's decision to press ahead with the Qatar race - can wrap up the title this weekend if he outscores Martin by 30 points and Marco Bezzecchi by eight across the two races.
Ducati has won the last six of the last seven grands prix in Qatar, with Marquez triumphing last year aboard the factory bike. Aprilia doesn't have the same track record at Lusail, but the circuit's layout is expected to suit the current version of the RS-GP.
MotoGP Qatar GP - Who is racing in Qatar and who is absent
Rider
Team
Bike
Johann Zarco
Castrol Honda LCR
Honda
Luca Marini
Honda HRC Castrol
Honda
Diogo Moreira
Pro Honda LCR
Honda
Maverick Vinales
Red Bull KTM Tech3
KTM
Franco Morbidelli
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
Ducati
Enea Bastianini
Red Bull KTM Tech3
KTM
Raul Fernandez
SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Aprilia
Iker Lecuona
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
Ducati
Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM
Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM
Fabio di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
Ducati
Fermin Aldeguer
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
Ducati
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia
Ai Ogura
SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Aprilia
Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia
Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Jake Dixon
Honda HRC Castrol
Honda
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Previous article Marc Marquez on Qatar GP: 'I would rather be somewhere else'
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