Why has the 2024 MotoGP Kazakhstan GP been postponed?

MotoGP had originally been due to go to Kazakhstan for the first time in 2023, as the series looks to expand its presence further in Asia.

However, delays in the track being ready meant the Kazakhstan round had to be cancelled for 2023 and rescheduled to 2024.

Dorna Sports had pencilled in the first Kazakhstan GP for the weekend of 14-16 June 2024.

But major flooding in the region earlier this year forced it to be postponed indefinitely while it sought a slot it could be placed into later in the calendar.

An opportunity then presented itself when doubts about the running of the second Indian Grand Prix began to emerge.

The Indian GP was officially cancelled on 29 May owing to financial reasons, with the promoter in breach of its contract with Dorna for 2024.

As a result, the Kazakhstan GP has been rescheduled to take the Indian GP's place on 20-22 September.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Kazakhstan GP will now mark the first of a triple-header, with the Indonesian GP taking place the week after and then being followed up with the Japanese GP.

The championship will remain in the Pacific region for a second triple-header of Australia, Thailand and Malaysia through the rest of October and the beginning of November.

With India dropping off the 2024 calendar, it means two of the originally scheduled 22 rounds have been cancelled.

The other was the Argentina GP, set to be the third round of the campaign in early April, before it was cancelled due to government spending cuts in the wake of the election of new president Javier Milei.

Argentina was not replaced and it is unclear at this stage if it will return the calendar in future.

Hungary had been marked down as a reserve event at the new Balaton Park venue, if MotoGP needed it.

However, the circuit is not currently ready to host events of this scale, with it recently announced that the scheduled World Superbike round at the track had to be cancelled and replaced.