Why Honda seriously risks losing Rins to a MotoGP rival
Honda's treatment of Alex Rins since he joined at the start of the 2023 MotoGP season has led to the possible departure of the Spaniard to Yamaha.
After Suzuki’s MotoGP withdrawal at the end of last season, Rins landed at the LCR Honda squad while former team-mate Joan Mir became Marc Marquez’s team-mate at the factory Honda squad.
Despite racing for the satellite squad, Rins is directly contracted to Honda and his initial agreement expires at the end of 2024, but it does include a clause that could allow him to leave early if he was offered a factory deal elsewhere.
As Motorsport.com has learned, Yamaha has approached Rins as an option to replace Franco Morbidelli, after the Italian's performances have not convinced Yamaha to retain him.
But what isn’t helping Rins is he is out of action due to a serious leg break suffered in the Italian MotoGP sprint race at Mugello. He has undergone two operations and his return schedule remains unclear but he is unlikely to be fit for the first race after the summer break, the British GP on 4-6 August.
If Rins was to split from Honda, it would lose the rider who has achieved its best result in 2023, with the Spaniard taking victory at the United States round in April.
It was also in the United States where Rins expressed his dissatisfaction with Honda’s treatment, overlooking him to test new parts: “I notice that Honda has little support for me, I feel wasted," he said back in April.
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
It is understood Rins requested to test the different chassis being evaluated by Marquez and Mir, and the situation worsened when Marquez tested, raced and then discarded the Kalex chassis which Rins hadn’t even been able to test despite requesting it.
Motorsport.com understands that his option to go to Yamaha is open, and now the situation rests with Honda to try to convince Rins to stay.
It appears Rins isn’t interested in seeing out his LCR contact under the current conditions and could be open to Yamaha even though it is also struggling for MotoGP performance.
In any case, it is not surprising that while Marquez is considering his own Honda future if it cannot give him a bike to fight for wins and world titles, then Rins is thinking the same due to the treatment he has felt from the Japanese manufacturer.
How VR46 is handling its MotoGP conflict of interest with Bezzecchi
Pol Espargaro “didn’t recognise my body” recovering from Portugal MotoGP crash
Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race
Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race Rins suffers broken leg in MotoGP Italian GP sprint race
How Alex Rins' Austin MotoGP win will change his role at Honda
How Alex Rins' Austin MotoGP win will change his role at Honda How Alex Rins' Austin MotoGP win will change his role at Honda
Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez
Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez Why Suzuki needs to get "creative" to beat Marquez
Latest news
New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville
New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville
IMSA alert to “deterioration of driving behavior” after Glen pile-up
IMSA alert to “deterioration of driving behavior” after Glen pile-up IMSA alert to “deterioration of driving behavior” after Glen pile-up
Lamborghini to reveal LMDh car at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Lamborghini to reveal LMDh car at Goodwood Festival of Speed Lamborghini to reveal LMDh car at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot"
Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot" Van Gisbergen on NASCAR hopes: "My phone has been running hot"
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.