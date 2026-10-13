MotoGP Indonesian GP
Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia
A video that has gone viral on social media has raised doubts as to whether Jorge Martín committed a ‘jump start’ at the start of the MotoGP race at Mandalika. However, the regulations are on his side.
Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 1:52 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Jorge Martín, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Jorge Martín managed to turn his weekend around at the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix. The Spanish rider lost the lead in the overall standings on Saturday, when a mistake by Aprilia in setting his tyre pressures and an error of his own whilst trying to reclaim the lead he had been forced to cede to Marc Marquez saw him drop to fourth place, whilst the reigning champion clinched victory in a sprint finish.
But on Sunday, Martin managed to secure a better result. Although the rider from San Sebastián de los Reyes didn’t get off to a good start, he managed to fight his way back up to third place in the first half of the race. Although he ended up in no man’s land, unable to match the blistering pace set by his team-mates, Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez, Márquez’s sixth-place finish reinstated the championship leader, with a two-point advantage over his countryman heading into the Australian Grand Prix.
However, Martin’s performance on Sunday was nearly marred by another setback. A viral video on social media has caused quite a stir, raising doubts as to whether the Aprilia rider may have jumped the start.
One of Martin’s closest friends, Aleix Espargaro, was present at the Mandalika circuit, marking his return to MotoGP to replace the injured Joan Mir on the Honda. But the Catalan was unable to compete in Sunday’s main race due to the physical exertion he had to endure over two days following a serious injury sustained a few months ago.
However, the elder of the Espargaro brothers was right there supporting Martín throughout Sunday. The Honda rider stayed close to Martin at all times, including at the start, which was filmed by Aleix’s wife, Laura Montero. She posted the video on her social media, and many fans have been scrutinising the clip, wondering whether he committed a ‘jump start’ or not.
As one can see in the video, posted on her Instagram account, Martín is not completely stationary – as is usually the case with MotoGP starts – but makes some movements right up until the last moment. That said, at no point in the video is the start light shown, nor is it clear when it goes out – something that would be key to determining whether the world championship leader committed a breach or not.
Similarly, the movements Martín makes also mean that he gradually moves forward from his starting position, which could also be interpreted as jumping the start.
What the regulations say
However, MotoGP's sporting regulations rule out any penalty for Martin. For a jump start, a rider is usually handed a double long lap.
To clarify this matter, we must refer to two articles in the latest version of the MotoGP Sporting Regulations, published on 13 September. The first is Article 1.18.13, which concerns the position that the rider and motorcycle must occupy within their starting box on the grid.
"On returning to the grid [after the warm-up lap], the riders must take up their positions with the front wheel of their motorcycle up to and behind the front line and between the side lines defining the grid position and keep their engines running. The front tyre must not be touching the track surface outside of the painted lines," it states.
This means that the only thing prohibited by the regulations is clearly crossing the white line marking the start box on the grid; however, touching the line is permitted, as this is not considered to be overshooting one’s position.
Perhaps the most controversial aspect regarding whether or not Martin jumped the start is the movements he makes just before the race begins. To check what the regulations say on this matter, one must refer to Article 1.18.14.
"The motorcycle must be stationary at the time the red lights are turned off. Anticipation of the start is defined by the motorcycle moving forward at the time the red lights are turned off," read the regulations.
"In the case of a minor movement and subsequent stop whilst the red lights are on, the designated officials will be the sole judge of whether an advantage has been gained."
In this case, there are clearly evident doubts as to whether Martín had his Aprilia stationary at the moment the lights went out, given that the starting lights gantry is not visible at any point in the video, and his machine does indeed move forwards.
However, the Spaniard may have moved the motorbike right up until the last moment, bringing it to a halt precisely as the red lights were about to go out, in order to comply with the regulations.
Had he not done so, the incident would be subject, as explained in the second part of the article, to the stewards’ interpretation.
In such cases, the regulations focus on whether or not the rider in question gained an advantage – a point that is open to multiple interpretations by anyone who witnessed the incident. That said, it is worth noting that Martín did not gain positions on the way to the first corner, but rather lost them: having started fifth, he entered the corner in sixth place, after being overtaken by Fermin Aldeguer.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Ducati rubbishes claim 2026 MotoGP bike built specifically for Marc Marquez
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rubén Carballo Rosa
MotoGP explains why racing at Madring is not in its plans
MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP explains why racing at Madring is not in its plans
Adelaide will be “one of the safest circuits on the calendar”, says MotoGP's deputy CEO
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
Adelaide will be “one of the safest circuits on the calendar”, says MotoGP's deputy CEO
Pol Espargaro to replace Maverick Vinales again at Tech3 KTM
MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Pol Espargaro to replace Maverick Vinales again at Tech3 KTM
More from
Jorge Martin
Aprilia considering manufacturer orders as MotoGP title fight intensifies
MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Aprilia considering manufacturer orders as MotoGP title fight intensifies
Jorge Martin: Indonesia sprint win was possible even with tyre pressure issue
MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Jorge Martin: Indonesia sprint win was possible even with tyre pressure issue
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Marco Bezzecchi with conflicting feelings: Indonesian GP feels ‘more like a loss than a win’
MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Marco Bezzecchi with conflicting feelings: Indonesian GP feels ‘more like a loss than a win’
MotoGP to fine riders €5,000 for failing to attend promotional events
MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
MotoGP to fine riders €5,000 for failing to attend promotional events
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
MotoGP
British GP
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team
Latest news
Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP
31 min
Why Jorge Martín was not penalised for jump start in Indonesia
Palou pushes IndyCar’s IR-28 chassis to the limit in rugged Sebring test
IndyCar
Indy IndyCar 41 min
Palou pushes IndyCar’s IR-28 chassis to the limit in rugged Sebring test
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
1 h
Why McLaren cannot fix its F1 car handling until 2027
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
1 h
Christian Horner clears air on “dream job” Ferrari rumours and sets return terms
Feature
Discover prime content
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama
MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe