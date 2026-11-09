MotoGP Qatar GP

Winners and losers from MotoGP’s contentious Qatar Grand Prix

Amid widespread concerns about the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the Qatar GP ultimately went ahead without any incident

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 10:50 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images

The Qatar Grand Prix featured plenty of drama throughout the weekend, but fortunately all the action was confined to the track.

The Lusail round nevertheless had an unusual atmosphere following Yamaha's decision to withdraw from the event over safety concerns. Subsequent withdrawals by Francesco Bagnaia and Luca Marini further depleted the field, leaving just 16 riders on the grid.

Those who did take part, however, put on an entertaining show, with Aprilia's riders delaying Marc Marquez's coronation until at least the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Karim Jaafar / AFP via Getty Images

This was another weekend in which Aprilia had the fastest bike on the grid, yet it was Ducati’s Marc Marquez who scored the most points. The reigning world champion followed the same approach that he has perfected this season: give everything in qualifying to secure a front-row start, remain aggressive to win the sprint, and then adopt a more measured approach in the grand prix.

Marquez also had fortune on his side, as he could have easily crashed out following his incident with Marco Bezzecchi on lap 4. One could also argue that he might have never surged into the lead had the race not been restarted after an early red flag.

But the Spaniard capitalised on every opportunity that came his way, holding his own in his duels with both Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the sprint. Even finishing on the podium on Sunday was commendable, given his physical condition at the end of the race.

The 32 points he scored across the two races practically him the title in Portimao. While he may have lacked the outright dominance he displayed last year, his 2026 campaign has been equally impressive, as he has had to find innovative ways to compensate for the limitations imposed by his injured right arm.

Loser: Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia’s crash out of the sprint would have hurt him doubly. Not only did he suffer a painful fracture to his right foot through no fault of his own, he also lost a chance to build on a strong Friday.

After his Sepang weekend came and went without any sign of improvement, Bagnaia had effectively given up hopes of a turnaround this season. But he looked like he had a ray of hope for the first time on Friday after finishing fourth, admitting he felt like a factory rider again. Qualifying on the second row would have only confirmed his improved feeling on the Ducati.

But before he could convert that renewed optimism to actual results, he was unfortunate to be taken out of the sprint by Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer. The incident ruled him unfit for the remainder of the weekend, and possibly for the remainder of the season if doctors deem surgery necessary for treatment.

Winner: Aprilia riders

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images

This was a strong weekend for Aprilia riders, even after factoring in the advantage the RS-GP enjoyed over the competition. Sunday was the closest Marco Bezzecchi came to repeating his early-season dominance, and offered the clearest sign that he hasn’t lost his outright speed. His crash out of the sprint race was an unfortunate outcome of a racing incident, but he loses a point or two for fumbling his launch from pole position at the second restart.

Likewise, Jorge Martin earned plaudits for his perseverance, particularly with his victory charge on soft tyres in the sprint. He had much less to show for his speed on Sunday, but starting 10th on the grid and was still nursing a wrist injury. The fact that he could complete the weekend was an achievement in itself.

Similarly, Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez put on a strong display all weekend to back up the efforts of the factory Aprilia team. Fernandez could have potentially beat Marquez to second on Sunday had it not been for some fuel consumption and engine mapping issues that compromised his performance.

Loser: Fermin Aldeguer

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Fermin Aldeguer’s comeback MotoGP weekend was largely a struggle. He clearly lacked the speed over both one-lap and race trim, with issues with tyre grip and stability only compounding his troubles. On Sunday, he finished just half a second clear of injured Tech3 rider, Maverick Vinales.

His audacious move over Pedro Acosta on Saturday was easily his biggest mistake of the year, as he lost control of his Ducati and clattered into the back of Francesco Bagnaia. Even if Bagnaia had walked away unscathed from the crash, it would still have been considered a reckless and unnecessary move. A double long-lap penalty was more than warranted for an accident of this scale.

The break until the Portimao/Valencia double header should help the Spaniard regain close-to-full fitness and end the season on a more positive note.

Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

There have been very few weekends this year where Pedro Acosta wasn’t the fastest rider at KTM. But on each such occasion where he has been outperformed, it has invariably been Enea Bastianini who took over the baton at the Austrian manufacturer.

While his sprint race was compromised by a conservative decision to run the medium tyre out of fear of how long the softs would last, he really shone in the grand prix when everyone was on the same rubber.

Despite suffering from rear chatter, the Italian jumped from ninth to fifth in just two laps, laying the foundation for a strong result. While he couldn’t keep the faster Aprilia of Ai Ogura, he did pass Acosta in the closing stages of the race to match his best result of the season.

Loser: Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

This weekend wasn’t the kind of disaster Pedro Acosta had feared following Practice, but his results still fell short by his high standards. Starting on the back foot after his Friday troubles, Acosta could only qualify eighth on the grid, alluding to a mechanical problem that he didn’t elaborate on.

Sixth in the sprint was par for the course, but it was Sunday’s race that would have left him disappointed. Battling with tyre pressure issues early on, Acosta had hoped he would be able to challenge Marc Marquez once he was on the right side of the regulations. But as it happened, he dropped even further behind, losing places to Enea Bastianini and Ai Ogura.

Acosta explained that the tyre-pressure problem stemmed from his front tyre losing temperature, an issue KTM has so far been unable to understand.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Carlos Ezpeleta: Qatar GP “noise” left MotoGP unnecessarily exposed

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





WEC drivers question lack of full-course yellow after heavy Monza crash



WEC



WEC



Monza



3 h



WEC drivers question lack of full-course yellow after heavy Monza crash





Robert Kubica announces exit from AF Corse’s privateer Hypercar in WEC



WEC



WEC



Monza



12 h



Robert Kubica announces exit from AF Corse’s privateer Hypercar in WEC





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?

Latest news





Winners and losers from MotoGP’s contentious Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



Winners and losers from MotoGP’s contentious Qatar Grand Prix





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Who slept worst last night: Fernando Alonso



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



1 h



Who slept worst last night: Fernando Alonso





Carlos Ezpeleta: Qatar GP “noise” left MotoGP unnecessarily exposed



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



1 h



Carlos Ezpeleta: Qatar GP “noise” left MotoGP unnecessarily exposed

Feature

Discover prime content





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe