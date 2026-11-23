MotoGP Portuguese GP

Winners and losers from MotoGP’s title-deciding Portuguese GP

The penultimate round of the season delivered a largely predictable outcome, with some riders impressing with their pace while others fell short of expectations

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 10:26 AM

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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez was crowned the 2026 MotoGP champion at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, even as Aprilia dominated at Portimao and secured the teams’ title with one of its most convincing performances of the year.

Ducati didn’t feature at the front all weekend, but its star rider stole the show, securing a championship that had appeared all but certain after Jorge Martin’s crash at Phillip Island last month.

KTM endured a particularly difficult outing, while Honda and Yamaha traded the spoils in the ‘Japanese Cup as Portimao’s unforgiving layout exposed the weakness of several brands.

Here are our winners and losers from MotoGP’s Portuguese Grand Prix

Winner: Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez had to manage his nerves throughout the weekend to secure the 2026 MotoGP title. Even before he turned a wheel at Portimao, he was worried about potential scenarios that could unfold and throw a spanner in the works.

Incredibly, this nervousness didn’t initially reflect on track. On Friday, he finished just a quarter of a second off the fastest time in Practice, doing more than enough to secure a Q2 spot. Likewise on Saturday morning, he qualified his Ducati a strong second on the grid, only behind Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia. If his past performances were any indication, he was going to shoot to the front at the start and then control the pace from there.

The error that followed in the sprint was uncharacteristic of the 2026 Marquez, who had not put a foot wrong since he had returned from injury in the summer break. Many praised the fact that this was his first real mistake in the last six months, but what impressed the most was his reaction to the missed opportunity, as he shrugged off the significance of the incident and presented a relaxed persona in public.

On Sunday, he was clearly being overly cautious after taking the lead on the opening lap, leaving the door wide open whenever anyone came close to attempting a pass on him. He even got the permutations wrong, believing he would have needed an eighth place finish if Jorge Martin somehow got in the lead.

Ultimately, though, he did the minimum he needed to put the title out of his reach, and celebrate a championship that he thought was out of reach after his mid-season surgery.

Loser: KTM

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

This was an underwhelming weekend for KTM, particularly its star rider Pedro Acosta. The aero changes the Austrian manufacturer made following Spielberg seemed to have backfired, with all RC16 riders being vocal about the impact it had on their performances.

While the aero tweaks have improved the way the bike behaves when running in a pack, riders are now struggling in clean air, with a lack of stability causing several problems.

To compound matters, Pedro Acosta retired from fifth place on Sunday, reporting worsening brake problems that left him with no chance to stop the bike. Team-mate Brad Binder did finish a solid seventh ahead of world champion Marquez, but he was the only other KTM to finish inside the top 10 with Enea Bastianini finishing 11th and Pol Espargaro missing out on points after replacing Maverick Vinales halfway through Friday.

Winner: Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

One might say it was too little, too late, but Marco Bezzecchi needed a perfect weekend like Portimao for his self-confidence and growth. The Italian continued to build on the renewed form he had shown at recent races, reminding everyone why he was seen as the championship favourite at the start of the year.

Bezzecchi’s pole lap on Saturday was one of the most impressive of the season, as he annihilated the opposition by almost half a second. He followed that up with an equally dominant performance in the sprint, winning a 12-lap contest by 8.5 seconds.

He had to work much harder on Sunday, after slipping from first to fifth on the opening lap. But he was easily the fastest rider in the second half of the race, easing past team-mate Jorge Martin before reeling in Raul Fernandez on lap 15 of 24.

With that result, he joined Marquez and Martin as the only riders to achieve a perfect score of 37 points in a weekend this season. Even without Marquez as a title rival, Bezzecchi put together his most complete performance in recent memory, finally smoothing out the rough edges that had derailed his title challenge.

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

This should have been one of Johann Zarco’s strongest weekends of the year, but he ultimately left Portimao empty-handed after two major mistakes, one of which will also have ramifications for Valencia.

After setting the fifth-fastest time on Friday, he was always going to drop behind in qualifying, with Honda usually making a smaller step overnight compared to its rivals. Still, ninth was a solid starting position for the LCR rider and he should have converted it into a decent points haul. But in the sprint, he tried too hard to stay with the frontrunners, crashing at Turn 10 on lap 8 while dealing with some instability on the bike.

He then got it completely wrong on Sunday, clattering into Alex Marquez at Turn 11 and taking out the Gresini rider with him. The incident earned Zarco a long lap penalty for Valencia, making it a rather costly error for the Frenchman.

Winner: MotoGP

World champion Marc Marquez, Ducati

Photo by: Mirco Lazzari / Getty Images

After months of criticism directed at MotoGP and its leadership, the championship enjoyed a major PR boost on Sunday as Marquez clinched his 10th world title in style. Marquez’s title triumph was always going to enhance MotoGP’s profile and its reach, given how inspiring and popular the Spaniard had become for his comeback from injury.

But the way MGPSEG planned the championship celebrations together with Marquez’s management and Ducati drew widespread praise from fans and those within the paddock. Giacomo Acostini’s presence was only the cherry on the cake, as MotoGP set an example for other series to follow. Some of Marquez’s previous title celebrations - like the famous eight-ball pool table stunt in 2019 - were already iconic, but the GOAT tribute is sure to live on in the memory for years to come.

Further, it was no more than a stroke of luck that MotoGP avoided a title decider in Qatar amid the controversy surrounding the event, as well as in the Portimao sprint. Either scenario could have devalued the celebrations.

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Franco Morbidelli has had some nightmare weekends already this season and the Portuguese GP marked another low point for him.

Lacking pace throughout practice, Morbidelli qualified 21st out of 22 riders after a frightening crash for Diogo Moreira brought an early end to qualifying. He showed little improvement in the sprint race, dropping to last place and failing to close the gap to his nearest riders. A late switch to wet tyres left him more than 1m20s down at the chequered flag, as a full-blown downpour never materialised.

He did fare better on Sunday, climbing up to 15th place to secure a point. But the fact that he finished just half a second up on KTM’s test rider Pol Espargaro and Joan Mir’s stand-in Jake Dixon showed just how far he was off the pace.

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