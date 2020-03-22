Topic
Tata Communications
Working with NASA
shares
comments
Mar 22, 2020, 6:52 PM
How Tata Communications connected MotoGP’s star riders to the International Space Station.
Next article
Previous article
Dovizioso fears "difficult" end to delayed season
Next article
MotoGP clarifies homologation rules after Qatar confusion
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
Working with NASA
shares
comments
Race hub
14 May - 17 May
Trending
Schedule
MotoGP
- MotoGP
- Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
14 May - 17 MayTickets
|
28 May - 31 MayTickets
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
18 Jun - 21 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets
|
9 Jul - 12 JulTickets