Marquez donated Aragon MotoGP trophy to fallen racer's family
MotoGP News

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

By:

Valentino Rossi says it is “a great shame” six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea never got a proper shot in MotoGP. 

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot "a great shame" – Rossi

Northern Irishman Rea has been the all-conquering force in WSBK with Kawasaki for over half a decade, winning six titles on the spin from 2015 to 2020, while also tallying up over one hundred race wins.

Rea competed in two MotoGP races in 2012 with Honda in place of the injured Casey Stoner at Aragon and Misano, scoring two top eight finishes and hugely impressing the team. 

However, despite numerous flirtations, a proper full-time ride in MotoGP has never come the way of Rea, who is currently locked in a thrilling battle with Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu in WSBK for the 2021 title. 

Rossi believes it is “a great shame” Rea never got a proper shot in MotoGP, and feels even now at 34 the Ulsterman could be fast in the premier class. 

“This year the battle with Rea [and Razgatlioglu] is very fun, very great to follow because I think they are two great Superbike riders at their top [talent] and the battles are always good to follow,” Rossi said. 

“And I think that it’s a great shame Johnny Rea didn’t have a chance to pass through MotoGP maybe five, six years ago because I think he ride very well and he had the potential to be strong in MotoGP – but maybe also now [he could be fast].” 

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Both Rea and Razgatlioglu have won 11 races and scored 25 podiums apiece in 2021, but two crashes in the recent Portimao round has allowed the latter to take a 24-point lead in the standings ahead of this weekend’s Argentina round.

 At the end of the year, Razgatlioglu – who was linked to a 2022 MotoGP seat with Petronas SRT – is set to test a Yamaha M1, which is something Rossi thinks will be “very interesting”. 

“I like Toprak a lot because he’s a very modern rider, he’s young, he’s very, very physically prepared,” Rossi added. 

“And especially he has great bike control. I think this is his strong point. 

“He’s fast, so it’s very interesting he’ll try the M1 because I think that he can be competitive, and also he can be competitive in MotoGP because he’s still young and he has a lot of potential."

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez donated Aragon MotoGP trophy to fallen racer’s family

Marquez donated Aragon MotoGP trophy to fallen racer’s family
Lewis Duncan
Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch Americas GP
MotoGP

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty Americas GP
MotoGP

Martin critical of ‘senseless’ COTA MotoGP penalty

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Americas GP Prime
MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati Americas GP
MotoGP

Rossi heaps praise on Bagnaia’s MotoGP pole streak for Ducati

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary” Americas GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Rossi says junior motorcycle races “quite scary”

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021

Latest news

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

Marquez donated Aragon MotoGP trophy to fallen racer’s family
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez donated Aragon MotoGP trophy to fallen racer’s family

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised

