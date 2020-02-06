MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha, Petronas SRT unveil their 2020 MotoGP bikes

shares
comments
Yamaha, Petronas SRT unveil their 2020 MotoGP bikes
By:
Feb 6, 2020, 9:27 AM

The factory Yamaha team has become the latest MotoGP squad to reveal the colours it will race in the 2020 season at its official launch event in Malaysia.

Yamaha stole the headlines last week when it firmed up its line up for the two years beyond 2020, with Maverick Vinales staying put, while Fabio Quartararo sensationally replaces nine-times grand prix world champion Valentino Rossi.

A day before the first test of the year begins, Yamaha unwrapped a largely unchanged livery for its 2020 YZR-M1, representing the title sponsorship with energy drinks giant Monster Energy which began last year.

Yamaha gave its test roster a boost last month when it announced it had signed its triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo in the role, with the Spaniard returning to the M1 at the start of the week during the shakedown.

Lorenzo was present at the unveiling of the bike in the Sepang pit garage alongside Vinales and Rossi, the latter heading into eighth and final season of his second stint as a factory Yamaha MotoGP rider.

Read Also:

The satellite Petronas-backed SRT Yamaha team has likewise showcased a largely unchanged colour scheme for what will be its second season in the premier class.

Its rider roster is unchanged from 2019, with the factory team-bound Quartararo again joined by Franco Morbidelli.

Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Lewis Duncan

Next article
Suzuki unveils new MotoGP livery ahead of testing

Previous article

Suzuki unveils new MotoGP livery ahead of testing
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now , Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
29 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars explains aero re-test: "We didn't want to take risks"

2
IndyCar

Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP

3
Formula 1

Williams releases footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

50m
4
Formula 1

Red Bull has changed 'philosophy' to avoid slow season start

5
Formula 1

F1 open to finding new date for Chinese GP

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Yamaha, Petronas SRT unveil their 2020 MotoGP bikes
MGP

Yamaha, Petronas SRT unveil their 2020 MotoGP bikes

Suzuki unveils new MotoGP livery ahead of testing
MGP

Suzuki unveils new MotoGP livery ahead of testing

Ducati sees merits in using rider market "pressure"
MGP

Ducati sees merits in using rider market "pressure"

No verdict reached after Iannone doping case hearing
MGP

No verdict reached after Iannone doping case hearing

Lorenzo: Yamaha "still ideal for my riding style"
MGP

Lorenzo: Yamaha "still ideal for my riding style"

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.