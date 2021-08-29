Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MotoGP News

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

By:

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis has confirmed that Andrea Dovizioso will return to MotoGP this season with Petronas SRT at Misano as Franco Morbidelli moves to the factory team.

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Dovizioso has been linked with a return to MotoGP in recent weeks with SRT in the wake of Maverick Vinales' ousting from the factory Yamaha squad.

As expected, Morbidelli – who currently races for SRT – will be promoted to the factory team this year ahead of a full-time campaign in 2022.

Speaking to BT Sport on Sunday at the British Grand Prix, Jarvis says Morbidelli will likely make his factory Yamaha debut at Misano next month once he's fit again following knee surgery in June.

And taking Morbidelli's place at SRT from Misano will be 15-time MotoGP race winner Dovizioso.

Though the deal isn't signed yet, Jarvis sees no obstacles blocking this from happening, with Dovizioso set to lead the team that will be formed out of SRT next year after it announced it would quite MotoGP at the end of 2021.

"The opportunity is for Franky to grade up," Jarvis said. "Obviously, Franky's been on our radar for a while now and this is now his third year, albeit it's been a difficult year.

"But this opportunity will give him the upgrade ahead of schedule to move him up to the factory team.

"We've got a clear plan in place with his management for him to do that, so he'll be a factory rider in 2022.

"And with that in mind and with this weird situation this year, we'll upgrade him this season as well. So, when Franky comes back, the intention is he will be in the factory team."

When asked about Dovizioso leading SRT in 2022, Jarvis added: "Yeah, pretty much.

"We've agreed here this weekend with Andrea and his management.

"It's not signed off yet, but I don't really believe there's any obstacles to get that done.

"So, what we're working on now is Andrea will return at Misano and then he will run this season on Franky's bike and then run a full season next year."

Read Also:

Vinales will join the factory Aprilia squad next year and is due to test the RS-GP at Misano next week ahead of a potential 2021 race debut in the final races.

Jarvis also confirmed current SRT riders in Moto2 and Moto3 Jake Dixon and Darryn Binder are in the frame for an SRT ride in 2022.

shares
comments
Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Previous article

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

6 h
2
Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

3
MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

22 min
4
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

19 h
5
Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

58 min
Latest news
Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

22m
Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MotoGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

1 h
Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race
MotoGP

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race

1 h
British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

4 h
Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

17 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
19 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

More from
Lewis Duncan
Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal British GP
MotoGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race British GP
MotoGP

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Andrea Dovizioso More from
Andrea Dovizioso
How SRT can convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team
MotoGP

How SRT can convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat Catalan GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Espargaro surprised Dovizioso doesn't commit to Aprilia seat

Why the Ducati-Dovizioso MotoGP divorce was unavoidable Prime
MotoGP

Why the Ducati-Dovizioso MotoGP divorce was unavoidable

Trending Today

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa pole, Russell stars

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris takes five-place grid penalty at Spa after gearbox change

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being 'scary and exciting'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being 'scary and exciting'

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone hopeful of new five-year MotoGP deal

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.