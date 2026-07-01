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Yamaha confirms Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura as 2027 factory MotoGP riders

The pair was confirmed at Yamaha just a day after the Japanese marque announced it would part ways with Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura shared the podium in Assen

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Yamaha confirmed the signings of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura on Wednesday, with the pair set to form the manufacturer's factory MotoGP line-up for the next two seasons.

The announcement of Martin and Ogura's arrivals, first reported by Motorsport.com several months ago, comes one day after Yamaha bid farewell to Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, leaving Honda and KTM as the only manufacturers yet to officially confirm their factory rider line-ups for the 2027 season.

“We are delighted to welcome Jorge and Ai to the Yamaha factory MotoGP team as we begin a new era in 2027. Having riders of this calibre underscores our ambition and confidence in the project,” Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha motor racing managing director, said in a statement shared by the team.

“Jorge has already proven himself to be one of the benchmark riders in MotoGP, with the speed, determination, and mentality needed to fight for wins and world championships. We expect him to play a key role in boosting our performance from day one. 

“Ai’s progress over the last season and a half has been exceptional. His talent, work ethic, and potential give us confidence that he can become one of the best riders in the championship. At the same time, we are especially proud to welcome a Japanese rider to the Yamaha factory team.”

The confirmation of Martin and Ogura’s signings comes at the ideal moment. Martin left Assen last Sunday as the new championship leader, while Ogura claimed his maiden premier-class victory on the very same day.

Ai Ogura joins Yamaha fresh off his first MotoGP win

Ai Ogura joins Yamaha fresh off his first MotoGP win

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

With his win at the Dutch GP, Ogura became the first Japanese rider to win a MotoGP grand prix since Makoto Tamada triumphed at Motegi 22 years ago.

For Martin, the move to Yamaha marks the end of a turbulent spell with Aprilia. His first season with the Noale manufacturer, in 2025, could easily be described as an annus horribilis, after a succession of serious injuries even led him to explore a possible exit from the Italian marque.

This year, however, the 2024 MotoGP world champion has turned things around, returning to winning ways at Le Mans, claiming pole position at Assen and moving to the top of the championship standings. Yamaha's management accelerated its pursuit of Martin in January after Quartararo's move to Honda became clear.

Ogura's move materialised after Trackhouse failed to move decisively to secure his future, opening the door for Yamaha's management to step in and wrap up the deal within just a few days during the Americas Grand Prix.

The #79 will become Yamaha's first Japanese factory rider in MotoGP despite having been developed through Honda's rider programme. Honda oversaw his progression before the two sides parted ways in 2024, the same year Ogura was crowned Moto2 world champion.

Elsewhere in the paddock, KTM is expected to announce that Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will leave Gresini and VR46 respectively to join the Austrian manufacturer. Honda, meanwhile, is expected to confirm the signing of Quartararo at a later date. At Pramac, Yamaha's satellite team, Toprak Razgatlioglu is expected to partner Izan Guevara, who will step up from Paolo Campinoti's Moto2 outfit.

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