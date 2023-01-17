Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
MotoGP News

Yamaha becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery

The factory Yamaha squad has become the first MotoGP team to unveil its 2023 livery ahead of the new season starting in March.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Yamaha becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery

The Japanese manufacturer was unsuccessful in its bid to defend its riders’ title with Fabio Quartararo in 2022, with the French rider scoring three wins and ultimately losing the championship to Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

With Quartararo helping Yamaha to second in the manufacturers’ standings, the 2021 world champion was able to mask what was largely a difficult year for the brand.

Teammate Franco Morbidelli struggled to adapt to the factory M1 and managed a best result of seventh on his way to 19th in the standings on 42 points, with all Yamaha riders across the factory squad and RNF Racing scoring a combined 89 points relative to Quartararo’s 248.

Ahead of the winter shutdown, Yamaha had been testing a new engine in its bid to gain more power – though the version brought to the Valencia test last November was not met with praise by its riders.

With pre-season testing resuming in Malaysia on 10-12 February, Yamaha uncovered a largely unchanged livery featuring some new grey camouflage stripes for its M1 at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, bike detail

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, bike detail

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Quartararo, who has spent the winter recovering from a wrist fracture he suffered in a motocross accident, said: “My winter break didn’t fully go as planned because I injured my hand during motocross training.

“But I’ve kept working non-stop. I’ve done a lot of cardio to make sure I’m 100% fit for the 2023 season.

“My hand injury is fully recovered now too, so I feel ready to fight for the title again. We have the new camouflage livery, which is a nice change.

“I like the new look, and it’s good to switch it up a bit. But more importantly, I am looking forward to start riding again.

“I am very curious to test the 2023 YZR-M1 in Sepang. We will work hard this season, as we always do. We have learned a lot in 2022, and now I just want to fight for the title again.”

Morbidelli added: “We are making a fresh start today, with a new look. Everything has gone back to zero and anything is possible this season, so that is an exciting prospect.

“We’ve ended 2022 with an improved feeling. Now it’s important that we do a good job at the upcoming winter tests, so we will be ready to start the season in March with the first race in Portugal.

“There’s a new race format [with sprint races being introduced], which will take some getting used to for the riders and the teams, but I see it as a positive change because it’s something that the fans will enjoy.”

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing, bike detail

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing, bike detail

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Quartararo signed a new two-year deal with Yamaha last season to remain with the squad until the end of 2024, while the second year of Morbidelli’s current deal has been honoured.

Yamaha will not have a satellite entry in 2023, after RNF joined forces with Aprilia when the former couldn’t agree to a multi-year deal with Razlan Razali’s outfit.

Last year FIM president Jorge Viegas said Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team would become Yamaha’s satellite team in 2024 – something VR46 denied, claiming it will see out its Ducati deal.

shares
comments
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Previous article

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Rins didn't think Honda "was such a bad bike" after LCR test
MotoGP

Rins didn't think Honda "was such a bad bike" after LCR test

Marc Marquez admits broken right arm "will never be normal"
MotoGP

Marc Marquez admits broken right arm "will never be normal"

Latest news

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR releases 14-race 2023 Pinty's Series schedule

NASCAR on Tuesday announced the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a record 14-race slate with the Canadian series’ most diverse schedule yet.

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alpine felt risk of extreme F1 engine push was worth it

The start of Formula 1’s new engine freeze era last year marked both the best of times and worst of times for Alpine’s engine partner Renault.

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances
IMSA IMSA

Corvette drivers hope a year in GTD Pro boosts Rolex 24 chances

Corvette’s aces believe the C8.R could shine at Daytona now that the team better understands the demands of GTD Pro and IMSA has a handle on the car’s performance parameters.

Harvick on NASCAR retirement: "All signs pointed to 2023"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick on NASCAR retirement: "All signs pointed to 2023"

While Kevin Harvick’s decision to retire from fulltime NASCAR competition at the end of 2023 wasn’t necessarily a surprise that does not mean it was an easy one to make.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team Prime

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Suzuki's unexpected departure left more than 40 professionals virtually jobless for the 2023 MotoGP season. But that human drama has been successfully corrected by the paddock itself, with most former Suzuki crew members absorbed into other operations.

MotoGP
Jan 14, 2023
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years Prime

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team came into MotoGP with a bang in 2019 as regular front-runners, with wonder rookie Fabio Quartararo mounting a title challenge in 2020. But it all went wrong for the Razlan Razali-helmed squad as the team changed hands and tumbled down the order - and RNF Racing plans to right this in 2023

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2023
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.