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Yamaha may not be competitive immediately in MotoGP's 850cc era, says Pramac

Yamaha is counting on new regulations to become a frontrunner again, but it has a significant deficit to make up

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 15, 2026, 2:59 PM

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Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Asif Zubairi

Pramac doesn’t expect Yamaha to race at the front from the outset of MotoGP’s 850cc era, but believes the Japanese manufacturer can close the gap by the end of the 2027 season.

Having already overhauled the M1 this year to incorporate a new V4 engine, Yamaha is now working on another major shift, with new technical regulations coming into force for the next campaign.

The new ruleset outlines changes to engine capacity, aerodynamics, ride-height devices and the tyre supplier, requiring manufacturers to invest heavily into clean-sheet designs.

Pramac believes the new rules offer Yamaha a “great chance” to “start from zero” and become competitive in MotoGP again, having been consigned to the bottom of the pecking order in the last two seasons.

But team manager Paolo Bonora has also tempered expectations, suggesting the M1 may carry a deficit in the early races of 2027.

“We have a great chance next year. New rules and new bikes for everybody. We will have to start more or less from zero,” Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi told Motorsport.com.

Gino Borsoi, Team Manager, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“It will be the second year for the Yamaha V4 engine. For sure, this season was the season where we learned a lot. Next one, I hope we can start in a better shape with more speed. But nobody knows where the other factories are.

“We had some tests during the season. Actually, we are not so far compared to this season. So, let's see. It should be interesting at the beginning of the season to see where the other factories are compared to us.

“It is a huge work for Yamaha and for us. But it is a new season, a new chapter for all of us. Maybe we can close the gap between us and other factories. It is our target.

“We don’t expect to be there immediately. But during the season, I think we can close the gap.”

Yamaha slipped backwards in MotoGP this year, with its switch to a V4-powered bike failing to provide the hoped-for gains. Having previously been the only manufacturer to retain an inline-four motor, Yamaha will carry over the V4 configuration into 2027, even as the engine displacement is reduced from 1000cc to 850cc.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

While the competitive picture may not become clear until pre-season testing in February, Yamaha got an early opportunity to compare its 2027 bike with its rivals during an official Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring in September.

Pramac believes outright power will remain a weakness for Yamaha, judging by the performance of its 2027 prototype, with the Iwata-based brand still building an understanding of V4 engines.

However, Borsoi is also hopeful that Yamaha can “make a real jump forward” in terms of outright engine power with a few updates by late 2027.

“We are just at the beginning,” he added. “We know that Austria, due to the track layout, is quite difficult on the engine side, with high demand on performance. We are still struggling in that area. But Yamaha is working hard on that.

“I hope that in the wintertime we can make a small step forward to be ready at the beginning. But we know that we are still not strong enough in that area. I expect that from the middle or end of the season we can make a real jump forward.”

Pramac, which was previously part of Ducati’s satellite structure before forging a new relationship with Yamaha, is playing a crucial role in helping the manufacturer prepare for the upcoming regulations.

“At Pramac, we are really happy to be part of that project,” Borsoi said. “We have tried to give all our effort. Actually, we have planned to go to Japan at the beginning of the season to pick up the bike and give all our tips.

“Let's see. It's an interesting project. Luckily, we start from zero next year with the new rules, so we have a chance.

“We are working hard again. Because in Austria, we test different parts, different updates. And at that time, not only one on track, but also the Monster [Yamaha] team was on track. Izan [Guevera] also tested the bike in Austria, which was a really great test, and I was surprised by his performance at the time.”

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