MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP

shares
comments
Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP
By:

Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli says "I don't think we will" replace Valentino Rossi for next weekend's MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Rossi tested positive for the virus on Thursday after waking up feeling unwell and will not race in this weekend's Aragon GP, while his participation in the second Aragon event next week is highly unlikely.

Yamaha won't field a replacement this weekend, but talk of putting test rider Jorge Lorenzo on the bike for the Teruel GP has emerged.

Lorenzo has only had four days of MotoGP bike time since February, the most recent of which at the two-day track familiarisation at the Algarve last week – though he is yet to actually ride the 2020 M1.

Meregalli says Lorenzo may be an option should Rossi be forced to miss the Valencia double-header next month, but admitted his performance in Portugal – where he was four seconds off of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro – showed he needs more time on the bike first.

"Yesterday we received a bad surprise, which we didn't expect," Meregalli said when asked about Rossi's diagnosis on MotoGP's world feed.

"He tried to be safe, but unfortunately he caught it. Now we are just wishing him to be back as soon as possible. He is feeling a few of the symptoms.

"For sure we expect him to be back in Valencia, we don't think he'll be back for Aragon 2.

"In this moment, we have not talked yet to replace him here, but honestly speaking I don't think we will."

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy on Lorenzo, Meregalli added: "We now have 10 days to evaluate a replacement for Aragon 2, but at the moment we haven't talked to anyone.

"I don't rule out Lorenzo [to replace], but I think after the tests he did in Portimao it's clear that he needs to ride a bit more.

"Should Valentino not be able to return to Valencia, he [Lorenzo] will certainly be taken more into consideration.

"Lorenzo rode with us for a day and a half in Sepang in February, after which he never rode any bikes [until last week].

"We also talked about it with our riders, despite the fact that they are racing the championship, during the breaks they need to always ride.

"Surely Jorge has lost the habit of braking, speed, acceleration, so he definitely needs to turn a little more on the bike."

Podcast: What next in topsy-turvy MotoGP season?

Previous article

Podcast: What next in topsy-turvy MotoGP season?

Next article

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars waiting on 2021 Australian Grand Prix plan

Latest news

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP

Podcast: What next in topsy-turvy MotoGP season?
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What next in topsy-turvy MotoGP season?

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test

Trending

1
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

2
Supercars

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

3
Formula 1

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package

2h
4
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

5
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes

50m

Latest news

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales tops delayed FP1, Quartararo crashes

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP
MGP

Yamaha unlikely to replace Rossi for Teruel GP

Podcast: What next in topsy-turvy MotoGP season?
MGP

Podcast: What next in topsy-turvy MotoGP season?

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test
MGP

Rossi to miss Aragon GP after positive COVID-19 test

Vinales' electronics-free Le Mans start inspired by Pedrosa
MGP

Vinales' electronics-free Le Mans start inspired by Pedrosa

Latest videos

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.