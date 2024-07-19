All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP

Yamaha 'starting to see the light' in tough 2024 MotoGP season

Yamaha feels there are clear signs of progress after a difficult first half of the 2024 MotoGP season

Rachit Thukral Juliane Ziegengeist
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Yamaha is beginning to ‘see the light’ at the end of the tunnel amid its current struggles in MotoGP, but is aware there is still a long way to go to catch up to the competition.

Yamaha struggled for performance in the opening half of the 2024 MotoGP season, breaking inside the top 10 only twice in the first nine grands prix.

This has left the Iwata-based brand a distant fourth in the manufacturers’ standings with fewer than a third of the points scored by next-best runner KTM (48 vs 165).

However, while the numbers may paint a grim picture, a lot of positive developments have been taking place behind-the-scenes that suggest Yamaha could eventually recover from its slump.

In the last three months, it has managed to convince Fabio Quartararo to sign a new multi-year through to the end of the 2026 season, while also luring long-time Ducati partner Pramac to become its satellite team from next season. It also successfully poached Ducati's vehicle performance engineer Max Bartolini before the start of the 2024 campaign.

Yamaha has also been taking advantage of MotoGP’s new concession systems to bring new developments to the M1 in recent races, with riders Quartararo and Alex Rins particularly praising a new engine that debuted in Assen last month.

In an interview with Motorsport.com's German edition, Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli spoke about how the Japanese manufacturer has made clear improvements over last year, even if that is not reflected in the championship standings.

“We are better,” he said. “During the winter we have been able to hire new engineers and especially one, Massimo Bartolini, is giving us an extraordinary job and support.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“He brought some reference, but also ideas and a different way to work. And we are in a better situation than last year, even though the races are becoming more difficult because the competition among the others is getting more tough. But we are seeing that we are making steps.

“This year we have the concession - someone should not be proud to get the concession - but we are trying to exploit this concession.

“This extraordinary time that we can spend on the track is helpful if you have material to test and if the weather supports you. Because we have been very unlucky.

“Basically, on five days of tests, we could really have only a good one, and it was in Valencia the week before Assen. But we really exploited that day as much as we could. And we were able from that test to bring the new parts in Assen.”

Asked if Yamaha can see the light at the end of the tunnel, he said: “Oh, no [we are not there yet]. We are maybe in the middle [of the tunnel]. We start seeing the light.”

Meregalli has identified electronics and weight as the two main weaknesses of the M1 package at the mid-point of the season.

Quartararo has often talked about how Yamaha has been lagging behind in the software game, while both he and team-mate Rins have suffered from arm issues at a number of races due to what they described as a “super heavy” bike.

“Electronics, for sure [is a major weakness],” said Meregalli. “We are really starting to work on it.

“And the weight of the bike. Its weight, but also its heaviness, because it is not only the weight that is the cause of this heaviness.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why multiple MotoGP race winner Bezzecchi is struggling on Ducati's GP23

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Muller departs as Peugeot lines up replacement for 2025 WEC season

Muller departs as Peugeot lines up replacement for 2025 WEC season

WEC
Muller departs as Peugeot lines up replacement for 2025 WEC season
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
The paradox of MotoGP concessions: Everything changes so nothing changes

The paradox of MotoGP concessions: Everything changes so nothing changes

MotoGP
The paradox of MotoGP concessions: Everything changes so nothing changes
Hand injury forces Crutchlow to miss MotoGP Silverstone wildcard

Hand injury forces Crutchlow to miss MotoGP Silverstone wildcard

MotoGP
British GP
Hand injury forces Crutchlow to miss MotoGP Silverstone wildcard
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Latest news

Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules

Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Hungarian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Hungarian GP
Conor Daly has successful "first step" in NASCAR Xfinity practice at Indy

Conor Daly has successful "first step" in NASCAR Xfinity practice at Indy

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Conor Daly has successful "first step" in NASCAR Xfinity practice at Indy
Arrow McLaren honors O’Ward’s late spotter Jeffrey at Toronto

Arrow McLaren honors O’Ward’s late spotter Jeffrey at Toronto

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren honors O’Ward’s late spotter Jeffrey at Toronto

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia