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Yamaha to boycott Qatar Grand Prix amid ongoing Middle East war

At least four riders expected to miss Qatar GP as Yamaha announces it will not travel to the Losail event

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 10:06 AM

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Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Yamaha will not travel to Doha to take part in next week’s Qatar Grand Prix amid the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Sunday.

Both the factory Yamaha team and its satellite partner Pramac will skip the 20th round of the season at the Losail International Circuit on 6-8.

Yamaha Motor Company has a clause in its internal contracts that allows it to prevent employees from travelling to war-effect regions.

The Japanese manufacturer is enforcing the travel ban after a final attempt by riders and teams to call off the Qatar GP on Sunday afternoon failed to pay off.

MotoGP continues to press ahead with the Doha round after deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta travelled to the country on Thursday to directly speak with the authorities, who provided assurances about the safety of paddock personnel.

However, the situation in the region remains unpredictable, especially with the mid-term elections scheduled in the US. Most countries around the world have been advising their nationals from travelling to Qatar.

"Following its latest assessment of the situation in the Middle East, Yamaha has not identified sufficient grounds to change its existing company-wide travel restrictions," Yamaha said in a statement.

"As a result, Yamaha has informed MotoGP Group about its decision not to participate in the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.

"This decision reflects Yamaha’s assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer.

"Yamaha remains fully committed to MotoGP and looks forward to returning to competition at the Portuguese Grand Prix."



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